Noh marks return with winner on third ride

Once a rising apprentice, Noh Senari did not take long to return to the winner's circle after resuming from a long absence, scoring on $135 outsider Awesome in Race 7 at Kranji last night.

He returned to competitive riding only the previous Friday after being granted a licence by the Malayan Racing Association recently and finished third on Sahaba.

"It's a good feeling, good to be back riding a winner," said Noh, whose last winner was Flying Zero on Oct 10, 2014.

His other ride last night, Yellow Gold, beat only one home in Race 6.

After giving up riding in Singapore, Noh tried his luck in New Zealand for about half a year but did not like it there.

He returned to be a track rider to trainer CT Kuah and then Saimee Jumaat, who trained Awesome and Sahaba.