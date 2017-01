Nominees for the Singapore Racing Awards 2016

CHAMPION 2 YEAR OLD

Jupiter Gold

Lim's Racer

Mystic Master

CHAMPION 3 YEAR OLD

Conflight

Debt Collector

Magnum

CHAMPION 4 YEAR OLD

Majestic Moments

Perfect P

Super Winner

Well Done

CHAMPION OLDER HORSE

Emperor Max

Laughing Gravy

Quechua

Spalato

Zac Spirit

CHAMPION MILER

Debt Collector

Magnum

Nova Strike

Spanish Bay

Well Done

CHAMPION SPRINTER

Emperor Max

Spalato

Super Winner

Zac Spirit

CHAMPION STAYER

Bahana

Debt Collector

Laughing Gravy

Quechua

Well Done

CHAMPION POLYTRACK HORSE

Daniel

Distinctive Darci

Nova Swiss

Perfect P

Royal Ruler

Spalato

Super Winner

HORSE OF THE YEAR

All of the above nominees are eligible for this Award.

Confirmed recipients

LEADING OWNER BY STAKES WON AND LEADING OWNER BY NUMBER OF WINS

Lim's Stable

CHAMPION TRAINER

Alwin Tan Hai Wang

CHAMPION JOCKEY

Manoel Nunes

CHAMPION APPRENTICE JOCKEY

Wong Chin Chuen

MOST IMPROVED HORSE

Debt Collector