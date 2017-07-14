Nordic Leader hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) ODAIBA is improving and does look the one to beat.

(8) RUN FOR YOUR LIFE is better than his recent form suggests and could go close here.

(1) ON APPROVAL was a distant third in his latest start but could yet play a major role.

(2) DANCING RUGA is a bit unreliable but could again finish in the money.

(3) LUMIERE VERTO battles to finish off his races but could place.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) MAMBO TANGO was narrowly beaten last time out and it would be no surprise at all were he to make all the running in this weak field.

(11) REVEREND is doing well in PE and has a winning chance. (9) GRYLLS looked much improved in his latest start and could do even better this time. (12) SEATTLE DRAGON and (13) SILVER BLADE are not out of it.

(7) JULIE ORLY has not shown much so far but could place.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

(5) JEREMY came from well back last time out and can win despite a horror draw.

(7) OFF TO GAUL has not won in some time but does have a winning chance.

(3) KING OF THE CASTLE likes this course and distance and could place.

(4) LOTUS ELAN is in good heart and should contest the finish again.

(6) VALMODE is unreliable but is clearly a lot better than his last run would suggest.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(1) NORDIC LEADER is bumping into a very weak field and it is very hard to look past him winning this race.

(2) TOUGH HARRY battles to finish off his race but can earn some money.

(3) WARREN PLACE is mostly consistent and is likely to fight out the finish again.

(6) ICE MAIDEN ran her best race to date last time out and could possibly earn a stake cheque.

(8) CLEVER MOVE could finish in the money.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

A competitive race. (1) SCENT has been in very good form this season and has a chance despite giving weight away to all his rivals. (2) NOTTING HILL only tired late last time and should run well from pole position draw. (4) EIGHTH WONDER has not been showing his true ability for some time, so can improve in his new stable. (5) INVITING LILY has done very well recently and has a chance again.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) GOLDEN CRISP could be regaining form.

(2) BLACK HALL BAR is over a better distance this time after sprinting on her local debut. (3) ELUSIVE ROSE was full of running when winning her last start and can follow up.

(4) PETE'S GIRL has battled since her debut win but her yard is back in form and she can be watched.

(6) TRIPOLINA has improved recently and is not out of it.

(7) BLACK OPIUM can place.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

Trainer Alan Greeff has a strong hand in this race with (1) SO ENCHANTING and (2) SEATTLE SOLACE. It is a bit surprising that stable jockey Greg Cheyne is aboard Seattle Solace and maybe they are right.

(4) VICTORIA COLLEGE has run much better in her last two starts, so must be given a winning chance in this race.

(5) DANCING WALL has won on this surface, so is in with a chance of winning.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) KINGOFTHEWORLD and (2) PONT DU GARD are capable of better than what they have recently been showing. (3) MIRACLE BUREAU has improved in his new yard but could have stable companion (5) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT to beat.

(6) SWEETCHILD O MINE loves this course and distance and should run well once again. (7) ZIP LINE is capable of running well over a course and distance that suits.

Respect (8) ROCK ME VAR.