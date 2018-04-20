Northern Corner can make it a hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) EXQUISITE TOUCH has great form over this distance and is well in at the weights. She rates as the one to beat.

(5) FREDERICO'S DREAM is never far back and should again be in the mix.

(3) WINTER WATCH comes into the picture on collateral form.

(2) WRECKING BALL and stablemate (4) QUEEN LAURIE are speedy but the nod goes to the former.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(4) FLEXIBLE FUGITIVE finally cracked a deserving victory from a good draw and can carry on winning.

(15) HAFLA also fared well in the barrier position and will make a race of it.

(1) DAN'S EMPIRE, (2) TWO GUNS, (8) READY TO STRIKE and (16) DELPHINE can be included.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(12) SANTA CLARA looked a winner-in-waiting. She was only touched off on debut and she should have more to offer.

(4) CELESTIAL STORM showed promise when finishing second on debut against older horses and she should also feature prominently.

(6) CRUSADE'S PROMISE and (8) EUROPEAN ROLLER have also shown enough to be competitive.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(3) SILVEZ is improving with racing and, despite a wide draw, could take honours.

(1) KENTUCKY BLUE has also not fared well in the draw but could run into money. Better drawn are (4) TORTOLA, (5) DUNAS DOURADAS and (6) KINDAVAR and any could take advantage.

(10) PICTURE ME could take home a cheque.

RACE 5 (1000M)

(3) CAPTAIN OF TORTUGA. is regally bred and cost a small fortune. She could prove more than useful.

(12) SHADOWING is also well bred and has the benefit of experience, so should be competitive. He ran well when sporting blinkers and will have more to offer with the headgear retained.

(9) PERFECT SYMMETRY is another likely improver.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(4) OH MY DARLING has ability but needs to settle early to make it back-to- back victory.

(2) BEING FABULOUS hasn't been far back recently and should again be thereabouts. (9)PEARL OF BAHRAIN is still maturing and the blinkers could improve his performance.

(5) COLD CASH, (6) WHITE ROSE, (7) JET START and (8) SEPTEMBER BLOOM are looking to upset calculations.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) EAST LYNNE and (4) EVERDENE could dominate the outcome. Both ran improved races over this trip last time out.

(2) HAMMIE'S FAN seldom finishes far off the action.

(6) OVER YOU and (3) DOUBLE ROSIE have plenty to find to feature.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) DAME KELLY wasn't disgraced in the Fillies Guineas and could give weight all round.

(4) REGAL GRADUATION was narrowly beaten after a rest last start and will come on.

(9) MAKE ME HAPPY is maturing nicely and could complete a hat-trick.

(8) INSIGNIS and (6) CIRCLE OF LATITUDE could get close and either could score.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(9) TARSUS should go close with expected improvement.

(6) PUMEZA and (7) CHINA WOLF have been costly to follow but cannot be discounted.

(8) MOONLIGHT DANCER shows pace, so can also get involved.

(1) QUARLLO and (3) BOYSCOUT have earning potential, too.

(2) WEALTHSMITH has scope to improve.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(3) SILVAN STAR beat (1) NOTHER RUSSIA recently but the latter bounced back to best form when giving Legal Eagle a run for his money.

(4) GIMME SIX is as game as they come and should be on top of them on recent form.

(2) CASCAPEDIA has won five of six races and placed in the other, so the form speaks for itself.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(1) NORTHERN CORNER is in the form of his life. He has impressed in winning last two starts and, more recently accounted for a quality field, albeit with a light weight. His rider's 4kg claim should prove useful and he can go in again.

(3) DOLLAR TRACTOR, (4) AL WAHED, (5) PILLAR OF HERCULES and (6) WHAT A WINNER could chase him home.

RACE 12 (2,450M)

(6) EMERALD BAY beat (3) WITCHCRAFT narrowly recently and they could fight it out again.

(1) TAMBALANG was blowing after her last outing and should do better here.

(8) CHIC did well after a rest and could go in.

(9) ARTE can never be ignored.