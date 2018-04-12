Not a 'winner' but Trigamy's a treat

Trigamy, winning his last start on March 18 (above), looks like he still can make it back-to-back wins for his next start.

Trigamy didn't win his trial at Kranji on Tuesday morning but, by all counts, it was a stylish hit-out which augers well for his chances when he next goes to the races.

Ridden by Glen Boss, who has been in the saddle at his last three outings, Trigamy finished second by three parts of a length to Lee Freedman's Super Dynasty in Trial 7.

But you have to agree the youngster from Saimee Jumaat's yard was most impressive over the concluding stages of the 1,000m sprint which the winner covered in 61.03sec.

After clearing the chute and placed four-wide throughout that romp up the back stretch, Boss settled his mount in fourth spot behind Super Dynasty and Mr Crowe who traded the lead up front.

Three hundred metres out and the Freedman pair were in a race of their own - and humming. Trigamy headed the rest.

However, with 150m to travel, Boss said "go" and Trigamy didn't need a second invite. Taking the bit, he fashioned a late run which took him ahead of Mr Crowe. Alas, the momentum was with Super Dynasty who kept up a brisk gallop to win.

But full marks to Trigamy. He didn't seem to break a sweat and, on pulling up, still looked fresh.

A more than useful sort, Trigamy went six runs without creating much of an impression.

BREAK THROUGH

Then, at his seventh outing on Feb 11, he blossomed.

Carrying stable confidence in a tough Open Maiden sprint over the 1,200m on grass, Trigamy broke through.

Ridden by Boss and carrying 57.5kg, Trigamy sat fourth - with cover - for that trip down the back stretch.

He was third when they straightened and when leader Libeccio waved the white flag at the 250m mark, Boss urged Trigamy into action.

A hundred metres out, it was all over. Trigamy, the $31 shot, had blown them away - beating the $12 hotshot Country Boss by two-and-a-half lengths.

A week later, and still holding form, Trigamy and Boss found one to beat in Mr Colin.

But they quickly atoned for that defeat and, on March 18 and in a Class 4 (Premier) race, the pair romped in.

Saimee has kept Trigamy ticking over nicely and, on that "trial" on Tuesday, I would suggest you mark him down as a horse to follow in his next start.

Also on Tuesday, I thought Hangman put in a more than decent show when winning Trial 5.

Tested with blinkers and ridden by Vlad Duric, Hangman showed maturity when coming from third spot into the straight to win going away by a length and a quarter.

In winning, he beat a pair of promising-looking two-year-olds from Ricardo Le Grange's yard.

Gamely - who was scrubbed along by Barend Vorster - and Monte Nerone, who looked to be in his element over the concluding stages, will be winning races sooner rather than later.

But, as far as the trial was concerned, it was all about Hangman. He won well and it could pay to keep an eye on this sparingly-raced youngster.