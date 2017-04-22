Nothingilikemore is heading for better things

RACE 1 (1,200M)

3 JIMSON THE FAMOUS has looked a likely winner a number of times this season. The dirt is where the American-bred galloper is likely to get his win.

7 SOCCER BRAVE's drop to 1,200m is an interesting move. He gets Joao Moreira aboard and will be charging late.

2 FOREVER FUN is bred to handle the surface and he is getting to a mark where he should be competitive.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

8 NICE FANDANGO makes his debut after two trials. The three-year-old looks to have plenty of natural ability and has drawn well.

6 STRATHCLYDE was able to race closer second-up to gain victory. He goes up six points in the ratings but should also have taken further improvement and can win again.

2 KEEP MOVING didn't handle the 1,200m last time out after two good runs over 1,000m. Returning to the minimum trip looks a positive.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

14 HURRICANE KID is yet to win from 23 starts in Hong Kong, but he has run some creditable races on this surface. But if he can get somewhere near the speed, he will be hard to beat.

8 LOVE CHUNGHWA should handle the surface and is racing well enough to figure in the finish with the step-up in trip.

7 GOOD FIT won over this course and distance to open his season in September and his last-start second over 1,800m on this track was good. He can win again.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

6 SUPER TALENT's step-up to 1,650m should be suitable for him and he should get another nice run in transit. He's worth including again.

2 GLENEALY PRIZE has had two runs on this surface, sticking on well both times. The return to 1,650m should prove a positive.

8 TRAVEL AMBASSADOR is racing consistently at the moment and is always a danger.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

3 WESTERN EXPRESS has won four of his eight starts in Hong Kong, but crucially, he remains unbeaten below a mile, winning once over 1,200m and three times at 1,400m, including his last start. He looks capable of winning once more.

4 LIMITLESS returns to the 1400m after failing to see out 2,000m in the BMW Hong Kong Derby. He looks like he will make his name as a sprinter-miler here in Hong Kong, and this race appears suitable for him.

5 CALIFORNIA WHIP returns after a short freshen-up here. If he bounces back to form, he will be very competitive with only 119 pounds (54kg).

RACE 6 (1,200M)

5 BEAR CHUM heads to the dirt for the first time after a couple of handy recent efforts. He is not bred for dirt, although he has trialled well on the track. From the inside gate, he should jump and lead and may prove tough to run down.

4 MONEY MONEY has run well twice on this surface to begin his Hong Kong career. He looks a likely winner in the coming weeks and deserves inclusion again.

11 STARLOT charged home last time out for second to Happy Journey and he might get conditions to suit him again.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

8 NO MONEY NO TALK rarely runs a bad race over this course and distance. With a good draw in gate 9, he should be somewhere around the mark.

7 FORTUNE BO BO will have plenty of admirers as he aims to finally shed his maiden tag. He has run in strong form races behind the likes of D B Pin, Magic Legend and Bravo Watchman and it's just a matter of time before he snags one.

4 PERFECT CHOICE has trialled well for his Hong Kong debut. He is a chance although drawn awkwardly.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

5 SUPER MAN has had no luck in recent starts, yet he has still continued to run OK. He will be winning one very shortly. He looks a leading player.

4 STAR OF YAN OI had been threatening to win one before just breaking through last time out. He is drawn to get a nice run in transit again from gate 3.

7 ARIZONA BLIZZARD is hard to catch but there's no doubt he's got the talent to go far higher.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

9 GREEN DISPATCH has been disappointing at his last two runs. He finally gets up to the trip on this surface and perhaps this is the time for him to return to the winner's circle at a price.

7 VANILLA was a 10-length winner over this course and distance in January and managed to back it up with a win over the 1,650m in February. There's no reason he can't make it three wins in a row.

His stablemate 4 SKY KING looks in need of the 1,800m on this surface and will be around the mark.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 NOTHINGILIKEMORE may potentially be the most exciting horse on this card. A facile winner of all three of his starts to date, he makes his Class 2 debut here and could well be on his way to bigger and better things.

11 BIG FLASH disappointed down the straight on debut but found in the manner of a nice horse to win second-up. He looks well-weighted against this company.

3 PIKACHU had threatened to win another race for the best part of two years before he finally broke through last start at Happy Valley. Keep him in view.