Nothingilikemore than a Hong Kong Classic Mile ticket

Nothingilikemore impresses on his return from a break to score his fifth consecutive success with jockey Joao Moreira astride at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Nothingilikemore demolished a smart field of Class 2 rivals on his return to action at Sha Tin on Sunday, leaving trainer John Size satisfied that his much-lauded charge is on track for January's Hong Kong Classic Mile.

"I couldn't wish for anything else," said Size, after the four-year-old burst clear of his 13 rivals in the 1,400m Parmigiani Excellent Handicap before easing down to a two-length margin.

"We'll find a couple of races and then wait for the third week in January.

"Every horse has an excuse first-up - some of them don't switch on and some of them are over-switched on but he's just the consummate racehorse. He does everything good.

"We'll see how he is. I wouldn't think he'll have many runs, I don't want to over tax him," Size added.

Jockey Joao Moreira was again impressed with the Husson gelding, who took his record to five wins from five starts. The Australian-bred had not raced since April.

"I just wanted to keep things simple, avoid any complications," said the Brazilian.

"I made sure he was wide to come into a clear run, and when I pulled him out, he just found another gear. He ran away from them and proved he's as good as I think he is.

"I didn't feel the pace of the race was hot, but the pace that he himself had at the finish was very impressive."

Gold Mount, meanwhile, could be headed to the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races on Dec 10.

The Excellent Art gelding arrived in Hong Kong last year as a BMW Hong Kong Derby prospect with a Royal Ascot win already to his name. He managed only 10th in that four-year-old classic but that did not dampen faith that he might yet have the talent to make his mark in the high grades.

After an impressive win in Sunday's Class 2 Bulgari Excellent Handicap over 1,800m, a rail-scraping run reminiscent of his Sha Tin debut score last February, trainer Tony Cruz's charge is back on track.

"His next race will be the international trial, the Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) next month," said Cruz, after Zac Purton had partnered the bay to an easy hands-and-heels score.

"If he runs well there then, hopefully, he can get into a race at the internationals in December. I'll give him the option of the mile and a half race (2,400m), the Vase, and the 2,000m race, the Hong Kong Cup, and we'll see what happens."

The Pan Sutong-owned British import made it two wins from five Hong Kong starts, with Sunday's triumph achieved with a mark of 99.

"He was good today," said Purton.

"He's only a small horse and he had a big weight (128lb) today first-up, but he helps himself, he relaxes and he really quickens," said Purton.

Gold Mount carried 128lb (58.18kg).