Nova Missile should be on target tonight

In eight runs, NOVA MISSILE has landed way off target only once.

His only blot was his eighth placing in his fifth start on Feb 24, when he finished nearly 10 lengths behind the winner, Countofmontecristo, in a Graduation event over 1,200m.

From his seven other starts, the Alwin Tan-trained three-year-old won three times and was second four times.

It certainly speaks volumes of his consistency.

Nova Missile, who won his last start by three easy lengths over Duty First in an Open Benchmark 67 event over 1,000m on the Polytrack, has been trained to hit tonight's target in Race 7.

The bay Australian-bred gelding looked bright and sharp when taken out by race-jockey S John in his 600m spin on Tuesday morning.

He appears to have a top chance of landing win No. 4 in a moderate Kranji Stakes C race over the flying 1,000m on the Polytrack, which is his preferred surface.

His two other victories were also on the Polytrack.

