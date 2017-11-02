Now that he knows the steps, Tango Man should dance away to victory

RACE 1 (1,500M)

(4) EIGHT CITIES has found form and could go one better after two seconds.

(1) SOLDAT is in the same boat. He has been runner-up in his last two and could get it right here.

(13) THE MARS MAN lost valuable ground on debut and will come on heaps.

(2) DANCING REBEL could pick up another cheque.

RACE 2 (1,500M)

(9) CIRCLE OF LATITUDE was backed in both starts to date and it could be third-time lucky.

(10) EMPRESS ROCK flew late when not seriously fancied on debut and will love the extra.

(14) SAILOR GIRL wasn't disgraced on debut and will know more about it.

(5) CANDY KISSES could get into the money.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(5) PICCADILLY SQUARE is improving and, if relaxed early, could take honours.

(10) WHITEOUT will relish the extra and could get into the action.

(2) KINGS CREEK has been threatening for ages and deserves a win.

(4) THE RED LIST shouldn't be far off.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(8) TANGO MAN should be at peak fitness and should enjoy this longer distance.

(7) JUSTIFY tries a marathon distance and, if sees it out, could win.

(2) DISCOVEROR is struggling to crack a win but could earn again.

(6) SESS and (1) WOLVES IN WINTER could run into the frame.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

On their last meeting, it could get close between (1) DALLEY, (3) A P'S LILY and (7) EVERSILVER but the first-mentioned is honest and could resume winning ways.

(2) CAVALLERIA finished behind them but has improved.

(4) BANDOLA can run a place.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) SHA-BOOM SHA-BOOM should make a bold bid from a good draw.

(5) LA ROQUETTE is running well.

(4) HATFIELD SQUARE is running close up and could have her consistency rewarded.

(6) ROSE WATER is honest and if ready should run well.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) MAWSOOF won on debut. He looks special and, despite a big weight, should be too good.

(3) EXCLUSIVELY TRENDY has come well after a gelding and could follow him home.

(7) CHIEF SIOUX is holding form and could collect another cheque.

(11) RONIN WARRIOR could run into minor money.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

After three consecutive seconds, (6) CELTIC LADY could get her just reward.

(5) VARSITY PRINCESS has Striker back on and could keep going.

(8) PROSPERITY was slow to start last time and could get involved.

(3) ROCK PIGEON won on debut and could go on with it.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(9) SKY HIGH FLYER bounced back to best last time and from a good draw could win.

(4) COMBAT MUSTER is in form and could follow up.

(7) MINNESOTA could get away from pole position.

(5) GAISCE GOLD has early speed and could overcome a wide draw.