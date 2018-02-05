Nowyousee the G3 3YO Sprint beckons

Nowyousee led all the way in the $80,000 RDA Cup over the Polytrack 1,100m in Race 4 at Kranji yesterday.

So, now you've seen it.

A good horse won't take it lying down. He picks himself up quickly and makes a grand comeback.

With everything pointing his way, last-start beaten favourite Nowyousee redeemed himself with an all-the-way in Race 4 at Kranji yesterday and is on-course for a tilt at the first leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge Series.

Victory came in the $80,000 RDA Cup for Class 3 Div 2 horses over 1,100m on the Polytrack, with the winning connections receiving their mementoes from the event's guest of honour, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

But, although Nowyousee kicked to a one-length triumph from Wonderful Knight, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained rising star gave his fans, who installed him the raging $7 favourite, a bit of a scare in the final 200m.

He appeared to be running out of puff and ran about a bit.

But, being the good horse he is, he lifted again to win rather easily, albeit his winning time of 1min 06.30sec was nothing to shout about. It was outside the standard time of 1:04.97.

Matthew Jones, one of the two racecallers, commented that he thought Nowyousee was under siege when Wonderful Knight loomed up menacingly.

DRIFTED OUT

"For a fleeting moment, I thought he might be challenged by Wonderful Knight," said the Australian, who did not call the race. New Zealander Thomas Wood did.

"He just drifted out a bit in the homestraight but it was noticeable that certainly a second wind or a second kick in the home running that secured the win."

Nowyousee went into the race with only one defeat from three previous starts. He was also first past the post in five trials, the latest only the week earlier.

His gallop on Tuesday showed he was all set to recoup his previous-start losses.

The shorter 1,100m trip was also more of his go at the moment, having been beaten over the Poly 1,200m after winning his trials and races over 1,000m.

With all the positives, it was only natural Nowyousee opened at single-digit odds and stayed that way right to the barrier rise.

The race started with the James Peters-trained Macarthur, who also worked well and started as the distant $38 second-favourite, ruining his chances with a bad start.

The David Kok-trained $397 rank outsider Zeus also left the stalls tardily.

In his call, Wood said Nowyousee was stoked up a bit to get to the front. The bay/brown New Zealand-bred was slightly over a length in front of Secret Mission and Wonderful Knight at the halfway mark.

Nowyousee increased his lead to almost three lengths on straightening.

Secret Mission was gone.

Jockey Benny Woodworth pumped Wonderful Knight up with a strong run.

The Daniel Meagher-trained $62 shot got nearer and nearer, making it look like Nowyousee was slowing down but it wasn't really the case.

Nowyousee did run about a bit, which caused some concern to those who backed him.

But, when asked by jockey Nooresh Juglall again, Nowyousee picked up win by a length.

Juglall said he was pleased his mount pulled it off.

"Last time, I think he might just have needed it. You know, first time 1,200m, off for nine weeks which took a bit out of him," said the Mauritian jockey.

"Today, he put it all together and won a decent race.

Le Grange blamed himself for Nowyousee's last-start defeat at the legs of Draco.

"I'm not convinced that he doesn't get the 1,200m. I think I blame myself a bit for his last start," said the South African.

"He was a bit over himself. He was off for some time and the way he behaved in the parade ring he was really too fresh.

"So we put a little bit of work into him and he was much more workmanlike this afternoon."

The Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge Series?

"Definitely," said Le Grange.

"I would like to put him on the grass before. We've got a bit of time, but he's definitely going to the first leg."

That will be the $250,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on turf on March 30.