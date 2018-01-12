Nowyousee heading for hat-trick

Nowyousee is all fired up to win his third consecutive race tonight.

There has been much hype on the exciting Nowyousee on his unbeaten record, both at the trials and races.

From his latest trial victory last week, we all know how much he has further improved, so making him the best bet in tonight's nine-race programme is the most logical thing to do.

Trained by premiership runner-up in his first season Ricardo Le Grange, Nowyousee has gone from strength to strength with each trial and race and is obviously a young horse going places.

Le Grange has found the right race for his exciting three-year-old New Zealand-bred for his hat-trick bid - the Class 3 Div 2 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

It is not an overly-strong field and the much-improved Nowyousee is capable of holding his own despite rising a class.

Furthermore, the 53.5kg handicap is the lightest the gelding by recent New Zealand Hall of Fame inductee O'Reilly will be carrying in his races.

He won his debut in Restricted Maiden with 57kg and then in Class 4 with 54.5kg, both over the Polytrack 1,000m.

The extra 200m is not going to pose a problem as Nowyousee has the breeding to go the distance and also the way he clicked up late to win his last race proved that the 1,200m should be within his reach.

From the start, we all thought that Nowyousee was one-dimensional - a jump-and-run type from his debut win and his four trials successes.

But, as a blessing in disguise, his tardy start at his second race emerged Nowyousee's ability to also win from behind.

He was gradually moved up by his regular race rider, Nooresh Juglall, and he responded beautifully when asked.