Nowyousee he's flying

With Singapore racing resuming in less than a fortnight's time, the training action at Kranji has started to gain momentum.

One horse that particularly caught the eye yesterday morning was trainer Ricardo Le Grange's rising star Nowyousee, who has yet to be beaten in both his trials and races.

Ridden by Mauritian jockey Nooresh Juglall, the three-year-old New Zealand-bred bowled along fluidly over 600m in 35.2sec in the company of stablemate Ateej (apprentice T Krisna).

Thus far, Nowyousee has won both his races and three of his trials.

Le Grange has a high opinion of his bay/brown gelding, who has shown the traits of a genuine thoroughbred in his victories.

For starters, he has proven that he's not one-dimensional.

He led all the way in his debut and then came from behind to win after a tardy start.

With his improvement rate, racegoers should see a lot of this horse in the new season as he gallops his way to the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge Series, starting with the $250,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on March 26.

The other star performers at yesterday's trackwork were Le Grange's Sattar (Krisna), who beat his higher-class stablemate The General (Juglall) in 35.2, and trainer Alwin Tan's pair of top-class horses, Super Fortune and Nova Swiss, who went at a good clip in 36.6 with consummate ease.