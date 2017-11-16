Racing

Nowyousee how he'll sweep rivals off their feet again

Nowyousee how he&#039;ll sweep rivals off their feet again
Nowyousee making it a one-horse affair in his debut on Oct 20. TNP FILE PHOTO

Ricardo Le Grange-trained speedster fresh as a daisy after 600m Kranji gallop

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
Nov 16, 2017 06:00 am

All the indications are there for runaway debut winner Nowyousee to remain unbeaten in both trials and races.

The latest sign is the Ricardo Le Grange-trained three-year-old New Zealand-bred's top-notch gallop at Kranji yesterday morning when he dashed over 600m on the Polytrack in 37.8sec without being extended.

Ridden by jockey Nooresh Juglall, he started on level terms with a stablemate but drew away easily to win by about a length at the end of their hit-outs.

Nowyousee pulled up fresh as a daisy, as if he had not done any work at all.

Just last Thursday, the bay/brown gelding mesmerised trial watchers when he displayed his natural good speed by leading and then putting daylight between himself and his rivals, romping home by nine-and-a-half lengths.

There was so much to like about that winning trial. The horse was so smooth sailing and dominant, which has been his trademark so far.

Racing

Afdeek can make amends

Before his tearaway first-up all-the-way victory, Nowyousee won both his trials with aplomb and also by big margins.

In his first trial on Sept 26, he went to the post first with a leg in the air by three-and-a-quarter lengths and, in his second on Oct 12, he increased his winning margin to four-and-three-quarter lengths.

He made his bow on Oct 20 in a Restricted Maiden event as the $12 favourite on the strength of his two trial wins and didn't give his backers any anxious moments.

Out in a flash, he already said sayonara to his seven rivals, winning by three-and-a-quarter lengths with Juglall aboard.

That was not all. He clocked near record time as an unraced newcomer, which spoke volumes of his calibre.

He stopped the clock in that Polytrack 1,000m race in 58.39sec, just 0.63sec outside Northern Lion's record set in 2011.

Incidentally, Northern Lion's course record was smashed by Nova Swiss that day with his time of 57.70sec.

Three impressive trials wins, a runaway winning debut and now a top gallop yesterday, what more can you ask for? He'll be all the rage on Sunday.

So sit back and relax and watch Nowyousee tear his Class 4 rivals apart in Race 9.

Yesterday saw quite a number of tomorrow's runners coming out for fastwork, which was not the norm.

These runners would have done their final gallops on Tuesday morning but many skipped work that morning because of the firm Polytrack caused by heavy rain during the first hour of trackwork.

The trials that morning also saw plenty of withdrawals as the hard track could cause injury to the horses.

But things returned to normal yesterday.

Unlike the loud pounding sounds of galloping hooves, it was as though the horses were running with silencers.

YESTERDAY'S HONG KONG (HAPPY VALLEY) RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 9 Idyllic Wind ($169-$41)

2nd 5 Raichu ($18)

3rd 6 Winfull Patrol ($24)

4th 12 King's Steed

Forecast $446 PlaceForecast (5-9) $113, (6-9) $106, (5-6) $63

Tierce $11021 Trio $442

Quartet No winner ($15024 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $2088

RACE 2

1st 2 Smart Salute ($38-$9)

2nd 6 Goldington Horn ($18)

3rd 5 Soul Achiever ($22)

4th 9 Born To Race

Forecast $82 PlaceForecast (2-6) $25, (2-5) $30, (5-6) $48

Tierce $1435 Trio $225

Quartet $5172 Quadro $606

RACE 3

1st 3 Phantom Falcon ($14-$6)

2nd 4 Bond Elegance ($20)

3rd 5 Look Eras ($16)

4th 2 Gallant Return

Forecast $44 PlaceForecast (3-4) $15, (3-5) $14, (4-5) $39

Tierce $463 Trio $82

Quartet $2836 Quadro $78

RACE 4

1st 11 Daring Heart ($40-$12)

2nd 7 Never Better ($7)

3rd 4 Mr Kool ($13)

4th 9 Balay Balay

Forecast $24 PlaceForecast (7-11) $9, (4-11) $22, (4-7) $13

Tierce $335 Trio $51

Quartet No winner ($3056 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $435

RACE 5

1st 11 Confucius Spirit ($126-$27)

2nd 12 Show Mission ($9)

3rd 3 Exceptional Desire ($6)

4th 6 Manful Star

Forecast $127 PlaceForecast (11-12) $30, (3-11) $19, (3-12) $6

Tierce $1076 Trio $94

Quartet $9200 Quadro $68

RACE 6

1st 4 Keep Moving ($10-$6)

2nd 12 Money Boy ($5.10)

3rd 11 Smart Declaration ($23)

4th 9 Wayfoong Vinnie

Forecast $7 PlaceForecast (4-12) $3, (4-11) $12, (11-12) $17

Tierce $130 Trio $52

Quartet $347 Quadro $41

RACE 7

1st 7 Top Laurels ($54-$19)

2nd 10 Super Form ($8)

3rd 2 Red Marvel ($9)

4th 11 King's Man

Forecast $53 PlaceForecast (7-10) $20, (2-7) $27, (2-10) $11

Tierce $669 Trio $62

Quartet No winner ($4638 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $360

RACE 8

1st 10 Lucky Girl ($27-$10)

2nd 5 Big Bang Bong ($7)

3rd 3 Divine Boy ($13)

4th 8 Thunder Stomp

Forecast $18

PlaceForecast (5-10) $7, (3-10) $22, (3-5) $10

Tierce $287 Trio $64

Quartet $3488

Quadro $110

Withdrawals

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Mastermind and Perfect Girl

RACE 3: Galileo's Approach and Arr Flair

RACE 4: Six Empire, Miss Portman and Howl

RACE 5: King Cross and Rory

RACE 6: Paperback Trooper and Imperial Falls

RACE 7: She's The One

RACE 8: Rich Fortune and Longhu

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Sing Roulette

RACE 3: Magstock and Lim's Archer

RACE 4: Power Ranger, Hun Yeang Road and Able Pins

RACE 7: West North Hill

RACE 8: Neo's Classic and Hero In The Wind

RACE 9: Enthuse and White Chin

RACE 10: Lim's Regard and Gol Goal

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Racing

Tan Thean Loon

Racing Editor
loon@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Tan Thean Loon