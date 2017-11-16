Nowyousee how he'll sweep rivals off their feet again
Ricardo Le Grange-trained speedster fresh as a daisy after 600m Kranji gallop
All the indications are there for runaway debut winner Nowyousee to remain unbeaten in both trials and races.
The latest sign is the Ricardo Le Grange-trained three-year-old New Zealand-bred's top-notch gallop at Kranji yesterday morning when he dashed over 600m on the Polytrack in 37.8sec without being extended.
Ridden by jockey Nooresh Juglall, he started on level terms with a stablemate but drew away easily to win by about a length at the end of their hit-outs.
Nowyousee pulled up fresh as a daisy, as if he had not done any work at all.
Just last Thursday, the bay/brown gelding mesmerised trial watchers when he displayed his natural good speed by leading and then putting daylight between himself and his rivals, romping home by nine-and-a-half lengths.
There was so much to like about that winning trial. The horse was so smooth sailing and dominant, which has been his trademark so far.
Before his tearaway first-up all-the-way victory, Nowyousee won both his trials with aplomb and also by big margins.
In his first trial on Sept 26, he went to the post first with a leg in the air by three-and-a-quarter lengths and, in his second on Oct 12, he increased his winning margin to four-and-three-quarter lengths.
He made his bow on Oct 20 in a Restricted Maiden event as the $12 favourite on the strength of his two trial wins and didn't give his backers any anxious moments.
Out in a flash, he already said sayonara to his seven rivals, winning by three-and-a-quarter lengths with Juglall aboard.
That was not all. He clocked near record time as an unraced newcomer, which spoke volumes of his calibre.
He stopped the clock in that Polytrack 1,000m race in 58.39sec, just 0.63sec outside Northern Lion's record set in 2011.
Incidentally, Northern Lion's course record was smashed by Nova Swiss that day with his time of 57.70sec.
Three impressive trials wins, a runaway winning debut and now a top gallop yesterday, what more can you ask for? He'll be all the rage on Sunday.
So sit back and relax and watch Nowyousee tear his Class 4 rivals apart in Race 9.
Yesterday saw quite a number of tomorrow's runners coming out for fastwork, which was not the norm.
These runners would have done their final gallops on Tuesday morning but many skipped work that morning because of the firm Polytrack caused by heavy rain during the first hour of trackwork.
The trials that morning also saw plenty of withdrawals as the hard track could cause injury to the horses.
But things returned to normal yesterday.
Unlike the loud pounding sounds of galloping hooves, it was as though the horses were running with silencers.
YESTERDAY'S HONG KONG (HAPPY VALLEY) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 9 Idyllic Wind ($169-$41)
2nd 5 Raichu ($18)
3rd 6 Winfull Patrol ($24)
4th 12 King's Steed
Forecast $446 PlaceForecast (5-9) $113, (6-9) $106, (5-6) $63
Tierce $11021 Trio $442
Quartet No winner ($15024 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $2088
RACE 2
1st 2 Smart Salute ($38-$9)
2nd 6 Goldington Horn ($18)
3rd 5 Soul Achiever ($22)
4th 9 Born To Race
Forecast $82 PlaceForecast (2-6) $25, (2-5) $30, (5-6) $48
Tierce $1435 Trio $225
Quartet $5172 Quadro $606
RACE 3
1st 3 Phantom Falcon ($14-$6)
2nd 4 Bond Elegance ($20)
3rd 5 Look Eras ($16)
4th 2 Gallant Return
Forecast $44 PlaceForecast (3-4) $15, (3-5) $14, (4-5) $39
Tierce $463 Trio $82
Quartet $2836 Quadro $78
RACE 4
1st 11 Daring Heart ($40-$12)
2nd 7 Never Better ($7)
3rd 4 Mr Kool ($13)
4th 9 Balay Balay
Forecast $24 PlaceForecast (7-11) $9, (4-11) $22, (4-7) $13
Tierce $335 Trio $51
Quartet No winner ($3056 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $435
RACE 5
1st 11 Confucius Spirit ($126-$27)
2nd 12 Show Mission ($9)
3rd 3 Exceptional Desire ($6)
4th 6 Manful Star
Forecast $127 PlaceForecast (11-12) $30, (3-11) $19, (3-12) $6
Tierce $1076 Trio $94
Quartet $9200 Quadro $68
RACE 6
1st 4 Keep Moving ($10-$6)
2nd 12 Money Boy ($5.10)
3rd 11 Smart Declaration ($23)
4th 9 Wayfoong Vinnie
Forecast $7 PlaceForecast (4-12) $3, (4-11) $12, (11-12) $17
Tierce $130 Trio $52
Quartet $347 Quadro $41
RACE 7
1st 7 Top Laurels ($54-$19)
2nd 10 Super Form ($8)
3rd 2 Red Marvel ($9)
4th 11 King's Man
Forecast $53 PlaceForecast (7-10) $20, (2-7) $27, (2-10) $11
Tierce $669 Trio $62
Quartet No winner ($4638 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $360
RACE 8
1st 10 Lucky Girl ($27-$10)
2nd 5 Big Bang Bong ($7)
3rd 3 Divine Boy ($13)
4th 8 Thunder Stomp
Forecast $18
PlaceForecast (5-10) $7, (3-10) $22, (3-5) $10
Tierce $287 Trio $64
Quartet $3488
Quadro $110
Withdrawals
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Mastermind and Perfect Girl
RACE 3: Galileo's Approach and Arr Flair
RACE 4: Six Empire, Miss Portman and Howl
RACE 5: King Cross and Rory
RACE 6: Paperback Trooper and Imperial Falls
RACE 7: She's The One
RACE 8: Rich Fortune and Longhu
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Sing Roulette
RACE 3: Magstock and Lim's Archer
RACE 4: Power Ranger, Hun Yeang Road and Able Pins
RACE 7: West North Hill
RACE 8: Neo's Classic and Hero In The Wind
RACE 9: Enthuse and White Chin
RACE 10: Lim's Regard and Gol Goal
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now