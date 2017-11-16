Nowyousee how he'll sweep rivals off their feet again

Nowyousee making it a one-horse affair in his debut on Oct 20.

All the indications are there for runaway debut winner Nowyousee to remain unbeaten in both trials and races.

The latest sign is the Ricardo Le Grange-trained three-year-old New Zealand-bred's top-notch gallop at Kranji yesterday morning when he dashed over 600m on the Polytrack in 37.8sec without being extended.

Ridden by jockey Nooresh Juglall, he started on level terms with a stablemate but drew away easily to win by about a length at the end of their hit-outs.

Nowyousee pulled up fresh as a daisy, as if he had not done any work at all.

Just last Thursday, the bay/brown gelding mesmerised trial watchers when he displayed his natural good speed by leading and then putting daylight between himself and his rivals, romping home by nine-and-a-half lengths.

There was so much to like about that winning trial. The horse was so smooth sailing and dominant, which has been his trademark so far.

Before his tearaway first-up all-the-way victory, Nowyousee won both his trials with aplomb and also by big margins.

In his first trial on Sept 26, he went to the post first with a leg in the air by three-and-a-quarter lengths and, in his second on Oct 12, he increased his winning margin to four-and-three-quarter lengths.

He made his bow on Oct 20 in a Restricted Maiden event as the $12 favourite on the strength of his two trial wins and didn't give his backers any anxious moments.

Out in a flash, he already said sayonara to his seven rivals, winning by three-and-a-quarter lengths with Juglall aboard.

That was not all. He clocked near record time as an unraced newcomer, which spoke volumes of his calibre.

He stopped the clock in that Polytrack 1,000m race in 58.39sec, just 0.63sec outside Northern Lion's record set in 2011.

Incidentally, Northern Lion's course record was smashed by Nova Swiss that day with his time of 57.70sec.

Three impressive trials wins, a runaway winning debut and now a top gallop yesterday, what more can you ask for? He'll be all the rage on Sunday.

So sit back and relax and watch Nowyousee tear his Class 4 rivals apart in Race 9.

Yesterday saw quite a number of tomorrow's runners coming out for fastwork, which was not the norm.

These runners would have done their final gallops on Tuesday morning but many skipped work that morning because of the firm Polytrack caused by heavy rain during the first hour of trackwork.

The trials that morning also saw plenty of withdrawals as the hard track could cause injury to the horses.

But things returned to normal yesterday.

Unlike the loud pounding sounds of galloping hooves, it was as though the horses were running with silencers.