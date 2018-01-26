Nowyousee set to make amends

Sure, Nowyousee tasted race defeat for the first time last start, but he kept up his winning ways at the Kranji trials yesterday morning.

Ridden by Nooresh Juglall, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained galloper remained unbeaten at the trials - his fifth - and he clocked the fastest time, 1min 00.31sec, of the six trials staged over the Polytrack yesterday. He was ridden with a bit more patience this time.

He looks ready to atone for his costly last-start failure.

He, however, was not disgraced to finish second to Draco, who was more at home over the Polytrack 1,200m.

Nowyousee was having his first over the trip, after scoring both his victories over the flying 1,000m.

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Cranium (B Woodworth) newcomer *

2 Rich Fortune (M Zaki) 1,000m/blinkers *

3 Magnetise (N Zyrul) 1,000m/vet

4 Yulong Xiongba (CC Wong) newcomer

5 Lim's Master (G Boss) blinkers

Margins and time: Ns, 3, 3¼, ¾ (1min 02.51sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Macarthur (V Duric) *

2 Infantry (R Curatolo) *

3 Well Done (Y Salim) *

4 Magic City (S Noh)

5 Poseidon (M Rodd)

6 Mighty Emperor (N Juglall)

7 Ace Harbour (B Vorster)

8 Darshini (Wong)

Margins and time: Ns, ¾, 1, 1½, ½, 1, 8¾ (1:01.54)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Zac Ace (Juglall )*

2 Southern Man (T See) *

3 Mr Hanks ( Duric) *

4 Redoubt

5 Certainly (Rodd)

6 Glorious Sun (Wong)

7 Za'eem (Boss)

8 Super Joe (Vorster)

Margins and time: Nk, 1¼, 1, ½, ½, hd, 2¼ (1:01.39)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Nowyousee (Juglall) *

2 Terms Of Reference (Vorster)

3 Yabadabadoo (Rodd)

4 Barnato (T Krisna)

5 Pegasus Junior (C Grylls)

6 Sun Dragon (Wong)

7 Howl (O Placais)

8 Hero Champion

Margins and time: 2¾, 4½, 2, 3, 6½, 1½, ½ (1:00.31)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Glamorous (Salim) *

2 West North Hill (TH Koh)

3 King Louis (Juglall)

4 Gannet (I Saifudin)

5 Tales Of Summer (Rodd)

6 Hero Star (CS Chin)

7 Yu Long Emperor (Woodworth)

Margins and time: 1, ½, 3½, 5¼, 2¾, 1¼ (1:01.68)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Don De La Vega (Rodd) *

2 Ateej (S Shafrizal)

3 Shamrock (MM Firdaus)

4 Key On Kodiac (K Nuh)

5 Terrific (Salim)

6 Phan Nee Star (Z Zuriman)

7 Dragon High

8 Dominy (See)

Margins and time: 1½, 3,1, ½, 1, 3¾, 5 (1:02.91)

TAN THEAN LOON