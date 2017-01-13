Nunes itching to get back into action

Three-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes is chomping at the bit as he counts down towards next Friday.

The Brazilian rider is currently serving two consecutive careless riding suspensions of three weeks each (Distinctive Darci and Alfonso) - he was also slapped with a $2,000 fine apiece - and can only resume race-riding next Friday.

While he has been keeping himself busy at trackwork - to maintain his fitness levels and trim the bulge that grew during the short December break in Brazil - Nunes, who has the unenviable tag of being one of the stewards' room most frequent visitors, is no doubt gnashing his teeth when he watches the races from home.

"It's very frustrating. Some of my rides have won, but there's nothing I can do about it," he said. "But I can only look forward and not dwell on the past. It's very competitive out there, but I must try my best to avoid going in front of the stewards this year.

"Rules are rules and you have to abide by them. I can only keep working hard and, hopefully, I won't have too much to catch up when I come back.

"It sure will be harder but I always like a challenge. It makes you work harder."

Nunes would take some solace in the fact that no jockey has broken away from the pack on the Singapore jockey's premiership this year.

After four meetings, the pie has been fairly evenly split with Nooresh Juglall on top on five wins with a blanket that can be thrown over another eight riders on either four, three or two winners.

In the meantime, he can only gear up the rides awaiting him at his comeback, with one of his pet horses being Nova Swiss, whom he rode in a barrier trial on Tuesday, the first time since the last of their unbeaten streak of four wins on Nov 25.

The Swiss Ace three-year-old ambled along in midfield to finish fourth behind Wimbledon but Nunes said the horse was still not 100 per cent fit and he didn't want to push the horse since it was his first trial after a rest.

Champion trainer Alwin Tan has mapped out an ambitious overseas plan for Nova Swiss, along with Irish newcomer Senator and Conflight, targeting the trio towards the US$2 million (S$2.87 million) Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen over 1,200m at Meydan on March 25.

"Yes, Alwin wants to run Nova Swiss in Dubai. He's also got Senator who is also a nice horse, and Conflight," said Nunes.

"It'll be interesting to see how they come along. For now, I'll just take in their local races, one race at a time before thinking about Dubai."