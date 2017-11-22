NZ woman trainer Donna Logan to train at Kranji

New Zealand trainer Donna Logan has been granted stabling facilities by the Singapore Turf Club, effective from Dec 1.

After a short career as a jockey, the 56-year-old began training in 1987 and went on to carve a 30-year-long stellar career that reaped more than 850 winners, highlighted by 60 at Group and Listed level.

Logan's most notable wins came with Victory Smile in the 2002 Group 1 Metropolitan Handicap, Habibi in the 2013 Group 1 New Zealand Derby, Rising Romance in the 2014 Group 1 Australian Oaks, Volkstok'n'barrell in the 2015 Group 1 Rosehill Guineas and 2017 Group 1 Herbie Dyke Stakes, Tavidream in the Group 2 Championship Stakes and All Roads in the Group 2 Windsor Park Stud Japan NZ International Trophy.

Currently ranked fifth on 18 winners in partnership with Chris Gibbs in the 2017/2018 New Zealand season's trainer's premiership, Logan finished fifth on 62 winners last season.

Logan will be the second woman trainer to ply her trade at Kranji, after Singaporean Leticia Dragon.