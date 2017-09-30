O'Brien's five-pronged attack on Arc

Despite taking out two entries, including Highland Reel, master Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien still has a star-studded five-strong team in tomorrow's five million euro (S$8 million) Group 1 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly, France.

O'Brien, who trained the first three home in the European showcase 12 months ago, will be represented by Idaho, Winter, Order Of St George, Capri and Seventh Heaven in the 18-horse line-up.

Idaho, English 1,000 Guineas winner Winter and Order Of St George, who finished third last year, have drawn in stalls seven, eight and nine respectively.

O'Brien's Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri will start from gate 15, while Seventh Heaven is even wider in 17.

The A De Royer-Dupre-trained Zarak, a son of 2008 winner Zarkava, will have to break from the widest stall.

The odds-on favourite Enable is favourably drawn in gate 2.

Trained by John Gosden, Enable was added to the field at Wednesday's supplementary stage at a cost to her owner Prince Khalid Abdullah of 120,000 euros.

Enable, winner of the Oaks at Epsom, the Curragh and York and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, is the mount of Frankie Dettori, who is aiming to capture a record fifth Arc.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Ulysses, who finished second to Enable in the King George, is back for another tilt at the Gosden-trained superstar and he is drawn beside in pole position.

Japan's hopes of finally landing the race that has proved so frustratingly elusive over the past two decades rest with Satono Diamond, who has drawn gate 13.

Germany are doubly represented by Dshingis Secret (gate 10) and Iquitos (gate 6).

France's multiple champion trainer Andre Fabre, who has won the Arc a record seven times, has a three-pronged assault on a prize with Cloth Of Stars (3), Plumatic (14) and Doha Dream (12).

The Arc is being run for the second year at Chantilly as its traditional home Longchamp undergoes a major renovation.

(The Singapore Turf Club will show the race live with betting). - Wire Services

THE PRIX DE L'ARC DE TRIOMPHE FIELD AND BARRIER POSITIONS