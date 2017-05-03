Ocean Roar looks suited to the flying 1,000m

RACE 1 (1,200M)

In a tough race, take a chance with 7 BELOVED. He has disappointed through five starts, but Chad Schofield hops back aboard and he does return to Happy Valley. In a race that looks weak, he deserves consideration.

11 STARLIGHT disappointed over this C & D last start, but he has drawn better here. He is not entirely comfortable behind horses so that might be some concern, but on his runs before last start, he's capable of breaking through.

5 GOLDEN DEER has dropped 35 ratings points since his peak two seasons back. He's not shown a lot recently, but he's got the ability to show up on his day.

2 RAGING BULL has disappointed in recent starts since dropping into Class 4. The 1,200m may be on the sharp side and he has drawn awkwardly, but this race is weak enough that he can get into the finish.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

10 GENTLEMEN has looked ready to break through for quite some time now. However, he has disappointed so far. Kei Chiong's five-pound claim takes him down to 117 pounds, and he has drawn well, so maybe he's worth another chance.

3 GOLDEN PARTNERS has been in good form this preparation and trainer Tony Millard finally looks to have unlocked the key to him. He needs things to go his way but he is one of the main chances.

2 EASTERN PROWESS has slowly been working his way into form in recent starts. He has drawn slightly awkwardly here, but the 1,800m provides for a nice run down to the first turn, so it's a disadvantage.

4 SWEET BEAN is always liable to bob up in one of these races. Jack Wong's seven-pound claim gets him down to 125 pounds, which could prove crucial.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

11 BLISS CARTEL is now 26 wins without a victory. He has not been at this trip in two seasons, but this might be a shrewd move from David Ferraris and could perhaps see him break through for his first win.

6 WINNINGLI wasn't disgraced upon his return from a three-month lay-off last time out. He drops to Class 5 and is drawn to be able to get a nice run. He will be in the mix.

8 IDYLLIC WIND, who gets a crucial jockey change from Alex Lai to Joao Moreira, is better suited to the 1,000m, but he may get a soft run here, so he is one to watch.

12 INTELLECTUAL GLIDE is another yet to win after 41 starts. He mixes his form, but is one to include in all exotics.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

5 BEST STEP was just beaten by a short head over this C & D last start. He has drawn awkwardly once more, but this looks a winnable race.

2 FLYING MONKEY makes his return here after almost seven months on the sidelines. He would be better suited over 1200m, but he has looked well-prepared for this and he does get Joao Moreira aboard.

1 FISH N' CHIPS ran below-par last start but it was a rare bad run from the consistent galloper. He carries considerably more weight, but he still may find himself around the placings.

6 EVER STRONG is a son of Savabeel making his first appearance here. He will need much further, but he has looked a nice style of horse in his trials. Maybe he can run into a placing late.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

2 ARGENTUM has not been the most straightforward horse but he is capable of a big performance on his day in this grade. He has a good draw here, which could prove important, and he does also get a significant jockey upgrade to Sam Clipperton after he was a nervous first ride for apprentice Matthew Poon.

7 VICTORY FOLLOW ME has found form gradually in Class 4. A victory is near, and it could very well come here in what is an open race.

1 IMPERIAL SEAL may have reached his mark after three wins at his last five starts. However, the claim of Jack Wong at least gives him some opportunity of adding one more victory.

8 SCARBOROUGH FAIR improved significantly for a step up in trip last start. He may need two or three more runs under his belt but he's not far from putting it all together.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

12 OCEAN ROAR may be looking for the drop into Class 4 again, but he is always capable of running a bold race over the Happy Valley 1,000m. There are a couple of horses that could lead here, but if they don't, he is capable of racing on-speed which is an asset over this C & D.

1 DIAMOND MASTER has been racing consistently, getting within a neck at his last two. He's best suited when allowed to stride along at his own leisure, which Joao Moreira may be forced to do from gate 10.

2 PERFECT CHOICE failed to live up to market expectations on debut over the Sha Tin 1,000m, but he was trapped in an awkward spot and had excuses. Expect improvement from him here.

3 DIEGO KOSTA is drawn ideally once more and looks suited coming back to Happy Valley. He is hard to catch but there's no reason he can't be around the mark.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

8 TRAVEL DATUK has finally drawn a gate over the 1,200m. He should get a nice run from barrier three and he looks set to break through soon.

5 WAYFOONG VINNIE gets back in his races, which is not a great asset over the 1,000m but is not as brutal over the 1,200m. He still looks the hardest to beat.

4 LOTUS BREEZE is difficult to catch but he is drawn to enjoy all favours in the run under Brett Prebble. That could prove crucial.

10 RED KYLIN has been working his way into form over the Sha Tin 1,000m. His only Hong Kong win came over that C & D, but he has not performed poorly at Happy Valley over 1,200m so is worth including.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

5 SUPER SPRINTER won two Class 4 races over this C & D at the end of last year. Dylan Mo gets his weight down to 111 pounds and he has always looked capable of proving competitive in Class 3.

3 SUNNY WIN was very poor last time out at Sha Tin but had been in good shape before that. With Jack Wong's seven-pound claim, perhaps he could improve significantly.

6 WISKY rarely runs a bad race over the Happy Valley 1,650m. He gets Umberto Rispoli aboard from a good gate and he is among the leading chances.

7 VARA PEARL is consistent without winning and is more of a chance for the minors.