Oh, so easy for Zac Kasa

Exciting three-year-old Zac Kasa rebounded from his last-start defeat with an awesome winning display in Sunday's last race.

Rolled by Lord O'Reilly at his last race after racing keenly in the early stages, the son of Reset was looking to atone in the $60,000 Class 4 Premier race over the Polytrack 1,200m in which trainer Cliff Brown decided to take off the blinkers.

Making light of his outermost gate, the handsome grey, who was again backed down to short-priced favouritism of $8, exploded away to the lead without any hassle.

Once he was two lengths clear, jockey Michael Rodd had him crossing over to the fence - and the race was as good as over.

The Australian jockey could be seen restraining his mount better this time - even if the feisty customer still had his mouth wide open at times.

At the 300m mark, Rodd was still cuddling him along while the chasing pack looked in disarray at the back.

One needed no clairvoyant powers to know that the speedy conveyance, racing in the same yellow jersey as former sprinting great Zac Spirit, would not empty out this time around.

In the end, Zac Kasa walked in like it was a galloping exhibition. After glancing at the widening margin, by which he had eclipsed his rivals on the in-field screen, Rodd could even afford to sit up and ease down 50m out.

The battle for the minors was won by Lord Ascot (Vlad Duric).

With Zac Kasa having already throttled down, the Graeme Rogerson-owned son of Showcasing was able to whittle down the deficit to two lengths with Letitgo (apprentice CS Chin) third.

Board Walk (Nooresh Juglall), who was the one who did the hard work of chasing Zac Kasa in the running, did well to hold on for fourth place.

A clearly relieved Brown said Zac Kasa, who has never ventured beyond 1,200m, would be heading to the second leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge - the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m in two weeks' time.

The third leg - the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m - will be run on May 26.

"This horse gets me wound up, but he's done a very good job. The second Leg is in two weeks' time, and he is going for it - for now," said Brown.

Rodd said Zac Kasa was still some way off the finished article despite blitzing his rivals with such a commanding authority to notch his second win from five starts.

"His manners were better. But he's still not 100 per cent," said the jockey.

"I had a good hold of him but he still wanted to get running. He's a horse you don't want to fight too much."

Zac Kasa has passed the $100,000 mark in career earnings but it is odds-on his bank account is set to swell further, given the vista of opportunities ahead of him.