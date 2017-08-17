Old-timer Supernova is no fading star

In a "practice" ahead of Sunday's assignment over the 1,700m, SUPERNOVA threw down the gauntlet to his rivals by winning his trial on Tuesday with plenty of authority.

Sure, he was scrubbed along over the final stages by his rider, Craig Grylls but, even without that bit of persuasion, Supernova would have found the line easily.

Forget his time of 62.61sec for the 1,000m. The trials on Tuesday were held under adverse weather conditions which would have made it extremely uncomfortable for horse, rider and all else involved on track.

So, given the underfoot conditions, credit must go the ol' fella for a trial well won.

Already long in the tooth at nine years old, Supernova is not done yet.

Obviously, he still hears bugles when his hoofs hit the racetrack - be it at the trials or at the real thing.

Facing up against five others on Tuesday - including that exciting four-year-old CHOPIN'S FANTAISIE - Supernova was among the first to clear the chutes and he had things well under control when they made that turn on the far side.

Stablemate LASER STORM eyeballed him at the 600m and the Bruce Marsh-trained pair were first to straighten for the run home.

Where was Chopin's Fantaisie? He, with Glen Boss in the saddle, was not out to break any land speed records and seemed content to sit fourth.

He would finish fifth - wide out - and with his jockey keeping him on a tight hold.

But back to Supernova. He seemed to be enjoying himself under the heavy drizzle and would hold away by half a length from Laser Storm with CASTOR third and the fast-finishing ASPREY taking fourth place away from Chopin's Fantaisie.

ENJOY

Supernova will enjoy Sunday's trip of 1,700m. He's a must for those novelty bets.

His last-start fourth on July 16 was over the shorter 1,400m and, with benefit of Tuesday's hit-out over the flying 1,000m.

He should truly be ripe and ready to win another 1,700m race in the manner in which he disposed of his rivals over the same trip three starts back.

Among the new imports to Kranji, take special note of AROUND THE WORLD.

From trainer David Hill's yard, the Per Incanto produced a storming performance when coming from last - and wide - to win the first trial of the morning.

Given the horrid conditions under which the trial was run - it was raining buckets and visibility was almost down to zero when they made that sweeping turn - the four-year-old's come-from-behind performance was all the more commendable.

Ridden by Olivier Placais, Around The World would eventually put half a length between himself and second-placed GOOD PEOPLE (Benny Woodworth) and CROWN STAR, the mount of Oscar Chavez.

Monitor his progress as he goes along. He looks better than the average newcomer.

