Olympic Power to strike gold in Race 8

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) NICOLE has some nice form to her name and should be well suited to this course and distance so should go close to winning.

(2) BACKSLASH has not been beaten too far recently and is not out of it.

(6) STORYFIELDS ran an improved race last time out. She will need to prove herself back on the turf.

(9) BULLION BABE was touched on her Polytrack and can win.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) CURVED LIGHT has run well in all her four starts and does deserve a win and she should go very close to winning this race.

(2) LOVE TALK does look the biggest threat. Trainer Gavin Smith has his yard in good form and LOVE TALK ran on well last time out on the Polytrack.

(3) SEATTLE LILY has some nice recent form on the Polytrack and could finish in the money.

(5) ICE QUEEN could improve.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

A very open race.

(1) IMPERIAL GUARD has not been beaten, too far in his recent starts and, despite giving weight to all his rivals, he does have a winning chance.

(2) LORD WINDERMERE has done best on the Polytrack but is not out of it.

(3) FLIGHT CAPTAIN is holding form and has a winning chance.

As does (4) TRAP LORD.

(6) TROUBLE MAKER returns from a break but can run well.

(8) BAAHIR has a chance.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) SUAVE was a bit disappointing when a well beaten third in his latest start but might prefer being back on the turf.

(2) ON APPROVAL should be in the shake-up for a stake cheque.

(3) BIG THREE needs to improve to win but might place.

(7) GREEN FIELD ran a much improved race last time and has a winning chance with further improvement.

As does (11) BURNT ROCK who is clearly improving.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) GREEN LANTERN has been disappointing recently but it will not be a surprise were he to regain winning form.

(2) DRAGON FLAME lacked a finish last time but is capable of doing better.

(3) FIRE IN THE BELLY was very disappointing last time out but is capable of doing a lot better.

(4) FREE AGENT could make a winning debut for trainer Tara Laing.

(5) CAPE REBEL can win.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) PEACH DELIGHT improved last time out but will need to confirm that run as she has been unreliable of late.

(2) BEATABOUTTHEBUSH is a decent filly on the day and should fight out the finish once again.

(3) STAR BURST GALAXY is coming off two good wins and should be right there at the finish once again.

(4) OUR DESTINY may have needed both her local runs and is not out of it. Can place.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) IT IS WRITTEN is better than his last run would suggest and is not out of it.

(2) LAWS OF SUCCESSION has been in very good form this year and should go close to winning if showing his best form.

Stable companions from the Tara Laing yard

(3) ROAD TO INDY and (7) INVITING LILY both have winning chances.

(5) SCENT always gives of his best and does have a place chance.

(9) EN GEE OH can place.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(1) OLYMPIC POWER has been doing his stable proud this year on the Polytrack and does have a chance if repeating it on the turf.

(2) PLANO bounced back to win with a solid win last time out and he can follow up and win this race.

(3) CAT IN COMMAND was a surprise winner on the Polytrack and is better on that surface but can place.

(4) RUSH IN is unreliable but could pop up in the places.

(7) CAPTAIN'S VISTA can place.

(10) QUID RIDES can run a good race.