Once again, it's Sebas from go to whoa

Sebas (above, far right) streaks away to beat Storm Troops by four-and-a-quarter lengths with Marine Treasure finishing third.

It has been an age since SEBAS trotted into the winner's circle to have his picture taken. Seven months winless. That's how long. But in that time he has had only six starts. Three in the season gone by and three more this year.

However, each time he has raced, he has given you a run for your money. Yes he with that catch-me-if-you-can tactic.

Alas, in those last six races, he got nabbed at the business end of things.

Well, Sebas adopted that same ploy at the trials on Tuesday morning and, that time, they never got a whiff of him.

Indeed, all they saw throughout the 1,000m was Sebas' rump as he kicked dirt into that trailing pack.

Over the concluding stages when Sebas was being eased up, MARINE TREASURE and then STORM TROOPS tried to make a race of it. It was to no avail. The leader had flown the coop. He was home and hosed and he had put four-and-a-quarter lengths between himself and Storm Troops. His time for the 1,000m was a solid 59.86secs.

Now, if only he can bring that to the races? But, like they say, "that's Sebas for you" and the experienced riders all know that no matter how far ahead he gets in his races, he will always come back to them. So they wait. And wait...for him to get the staggers.

Well, one day in the not-too-distant future, they could be in for a surprise. Sebas will lead and, while they wait for him to wave the white flag, he will just keep on going.

Why not? After all, this is horse racing, not nuclear physics or quantum mechanics. If a horse has been working like a winner and is turned out for a race looking like a million bucks, chances are he'll run into the money.

Sebas is not a champion but he's a bread-and-butter horse and a darn good one to have in your yard.

He's won eight times and amassed close to half a million dollars in prize money - and that's nothing to be sniffed at.

It was around this time last year - on May 27 - that Sebas saluted with an all-the-way win. Two runs later, in July, he again led his rivals on a merry chase to win a Benchmark 97 1,000m sprint.

Of late, his work in the mornings has suggested a return to form. I reckon, his return to the winner's circle could be coming up soon. Be a part of it.