One-day licence for French jockey Curatolo

Macau-based French jockey Ryan Curatolo has been granted a one-day licence by the Singapore Turf Club to ride at this Friday's meeting.

The 25-year-old has been booked for rides by trainer Kuah Cheng Tee, more popularly known as CT Kuah in the racing circle.

Born in Marseille, Curatolo began his career as an apprentice jockey in France before moving to the United States in 2010.

He began his new adventure in Florida, but also went on to ride successfully in Saratoga, Belmont and Santa Anita until 2013, garnering 185 wins in total.

His career highlights on the other side of the Atlantic include the New York apprentice jockey title in 2012 and his first Grade win aboard Street Game in the 2011 Grade 3 Hill Prince at Belmont, New York.

He then moved to Macau where he has plied his trade since, bringing up his tally to around 300 winners all-up.

One of his biggest victories in the former Portuguese enclave was the 2014 Group 1 Macau Guineas with Hostwin Donatello.

This year, he claimed the Group 1 Macau Gold Cup and Group 2 Spring Trophy, both with Bo Bo So Cute.

Curatolo, who goes to scale at 53.5kg, is currently ranked fifth on the Macau jockeys' premiership, having ridden 26 winners from 203 rides.

In the previous season in Macau, he finished in seventh position with 18 wins.