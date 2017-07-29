Oops! Horse wins wrong race

An investigation was launched at an English racecourse on Thursday into how a horse was able to enter, and then win, the wrong race.

Mandarin Princess, trained by Charlie McBride, surprised the field to apparently win the day's opening race at Yarmouth at 50-1, only for a scan to show that the winner was in fact stablemate Millie's Kiss, who had been slated to run in a later race.

"The scan identified the horse to be Millie's Kiss, the trainer's other runner in Race 4," said the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) in a statement.

It added that responsibility lay with the trainer to present and run the correct horse in the race.

"Having said that, and while we have not seen an incident of this nature in recent times, we will of course determine what steps need to be put in place to prevent it from happening again," it said.

"We sympathise with the betting operators and betting public who have potentially been affected by this incident."

Despite the case of mistaken identity, the result will stand, with some bookmakers even paying out on the second-placed runner as well as 'Mandarin Princess'.

Steward Tony McGlone told At The Races: "As all horses are, they are brought into the stables and they are scanned and are allocated into their boxes.

"These two horses, trained by Charlie McBride, were given a box each.

"Mr McBride went over to the weighing room to collect the saddle and was slightly delayed collecting it. He rushed over.

"The stable girl had taken the horse out of the stables and put it in the saddling boxes. Mr McBride put the saddle on, the horse ran, it won.