Order Of The Sun and Laughing Gravy impress

Order Of The Sun beating Mighty Warrior and Laughing Gravy in Tuesday’s Trial 4.

Order Of The Sun and Laughing Gravy (above) look set to battle it out in Sunday’s JBBA Moonbeam Vase.

Order Of The Sun (above) and Laughing Gravy look set to battle it out in Sunday’s JBBA Moonbeam Vase.

They went together in the same trial on Tuesday and finished first and third.

Come Sunday in the JBBA Moonbeam Vase, ORDER OF THE SUN and LAUGHING GRAVY will again cross swords.

But unlike the trial which they dominated, the "Vase" will be different.

They will be battling a posse of contenders all of whom possess winning credentials.

But back to the trial, which Order Of The Sun won by half a length, beating Mighty Warrior, it must be said that both JBBA candidates impressed.

Order Of The Sun, ridden by Benny Woodworth, jumped well and quickly took a sit behind the pacemakers DOUBLE CASH and HAPPY MONEY.

He moved up second when Happy Money threw in the towel when passing the 600m mark and claimed the lead 200m out to run home a stylish winner.

As for Laughing Gravy, the mount of Michael Rodd, he did it differently.

He took in the scenery from his spot near the rear of the field before coming into the picture when they passed the 600m mark.

Racing three-wide at that final turn, he became a factor when they straightened. But by then, Order Of The Sun had flown the coop.

Now, that was over the 1,000m. Come Sunday, it'll be over the 1,800m - and on the Long Course.

Order Of The Sun has won over the trip. So too, Laughing Gravy.

So, on whose mantlepiece will the Vase rest?

Right now, I'm leaning towards Order Of The Sun doing it from go to whoa.

But I worry, Laughing Gravy may have different ideas.