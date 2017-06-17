Ottawa's good for back-to-back double

Ottawa breaking free to get his first Kranji win on his last start.

After drinks, some of my friends at the pub will swear that Ottawa's NOT the capital of Canada. And that it's also NOT the name of a Red Indian tribe.

Both times they're wrong.

But talk to them about OTTAWA the racehorse and they can go on and on about how impressive he was when winning his last start.

That, I expected. After all, racing's their stuff. Not geography.

So it was, I had them solidly in my corner when I tabled Ottawa as my best bet for Sunday.

Why not, they said. He won his last start over 1,400m with plenty of authority and the extra 200m he has to cover tomorrow looks right up his alley.

So we talked some more about that last-start win. How he came into it on the back of two races where he finished fourth - but smack-up behind the placegetters.

About how he had to overcome the outermost gate in that 12-horse race.

About how the race was a test of Ottawa's mettle and jockey Michael Rodd's reinsmanship. And how both horse and rider passed with flying colours.

Yes, we talked a lot, and toasted that $43 payout.

Then we talked some more. About how Ottawa comes into Sunday's contest. He would have, over the last three weeks, become even better than what he was when winning on May 28. That's natural progression.

He jumps from Gate 2 - which will help his cause.

And, Rodd stays on as his jockey - which is great.

Then there's that intangible - luck.

Racegoers love it. So they reminded me that, by the time Ottawa trots to the start, his owners, the China Horse Club Stable, could be on a lucky streak and looking at the third leg of a beautiful Sunday treble - after Made In China (Race 2) and Olympic Anthem (Race 6).

I like their confidence - but, for now, I'll stick with Ottawa the racehorse winning Race 9.