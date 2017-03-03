Pacifiers perk up Good Lucky

Good Lucky after his victory with S John astride on Feb 3.

Class 5 horses are known for their unpredictability and hardly earn their spots in the headlines.

But one such galloper, GOOD LUCKY, is worth jotting in the notebook, judging by his runaway trial win at Kranji yesterday morning.

The Leticia Dragon-trained four-year-old not only scampered to a six-and-three-quarter-length victory in the first trial but also clocked a good time of 1min 00.48sec for the 1,000m on the Polytrack.

This led racecaller Matthew Jones to say that for a horse with a low rating of 33, it was a bit of an eye-catcher. Indeed, it was.

Although he won two starts back with blinkers, Good Lucky was going great guns in his pacifiers' test. He packed plenty of oomph to the line.

On that kind of spirited trial, Good Lucky must be a horse to follow against Class 5 rivals.