Paralysed jockey Tylicki leaves hospital

German jockey Freddy Tylicki, paralysed in a horrific four horse pile-up almost two months ago in his England base, left hospital on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, who had two Group 1 wins in a breakthrough season in 2016, tweeted it was a red-letter day for him.

"I've been waiting on this day for a long time and it's finally come #nextchapter #keepfighting," tweeted Tylicki, who will now undergo rehabilitation at a spinal unit in London.

Tylicki also thanked his family and the racing community, who spurred on by racing journalist Matt Chapman raised over £330,000 (S$590,000) to help him.