Pata Pata can show rivals a clean pair of heels

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) PATA PATA appeals the most on form. He has enough speed and ability and pace to show his rivals a clean pair of heels.

Little separates (1) QUARLLO and (2) ARABIAN SONG on a recent meeting - both have earning potential. The latter has more scope, so his participation must be monitored.

Watch the newcomers, especially (6) TROOP THE COLOUR.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(9) OMEGA FORCE made good improvement last time out with the benefit of experience when finishing a long way clear of well-bred (10) PERFECTPROPORTIONS, (11) SAN ROCHELLE and (12) TWO COLOURS. The trio would have come on since and could get closer.

(13) VASE made a good debut, despite drifting in the betting, and should have more to offer.

Watch newcomer (14) VICE VERSA.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

Good race.

(5) DOYLES ran with promise when backed on debut. He is bred to enjoy the extra and should improve with experience.

(7) JAILHOUSE ROCK may have finished closer last time out and would have come on since, so warrants respect.

(11) WHAT A JOKER and (1) PROUD DYNASTY could feature with further progress but well-bred newcomers (6) EARL OF WARWICK and (8) PARADE OF NATIONS could pose a bigger threat.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(11) SOMMERSONNE and (12) TRAVEL IN STYLE improved in their second outings with the benefit of experience, and can contest the outcome with further progress expected.

(2) SYMPHONY and (3) SNOW CRYSTAL finished close-up in their respective last starts and can make their presence felt if building on those efforts.

(4) PUMPKIN QUEEN, (7) BLUE RHONE SKY and newcomer (8) FIRST IN MAY have earning potential.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

Competitive handicap which the 3yo's could dominate.

(5) TALK OF THE TOWN relished the step-up to this trip when shedding his maiden tag. He has plenty of scope and should have more to come.

(7) HEMMINGWAY was not disgraced on his handicap debut and should be a factor, too.

Topweight (1) ICON KING is capable but (3) ZEB and (4) STRIKEITLIKEAMATCH make more appeal in receipt of weight from that rival.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

Wide open.

(10) HEREFORD could struggle to confirm superiority over (5) WESTERN STORM, (4) CARDINAL CALL and (3) FIRE WALKER having beaten those rivals recently.

(2) VICTORIOUS CAPTAIN ran well on handicap debut in a similar race over further distance. He is best over this trip and should be competitive.

(7) WHAT A WINNER franked the form of debut winner (6) READY STEADY GO, so the latter is given the nod.