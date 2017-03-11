Penang Hall gets a good draw

RACE (1,650M)

2 EQUITY DOCTRINE drops back into Class 5 after four middling runs in Class 4. The draw might prove difficult but he's been good in his two runs on this surface in this class. He can win again.

3 SPEEDY WALLY is likely to start favourite with high-riding champion jockey Joao Moreira back aboard. He should get a nice run in transit and will prove to be the main threat.

4 FIVE STARS AGENT is a rare John Size runner in Class 5 and looks on the cusp of a breakthrough. He ran well on the dirt in January and can launch a bid here.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 VITAL SPRING failed to get the bob in against the promising Merrygowin last time out. His two runs have been solid and, with natural improvement, he will prove hard to beat.

4 TORNEY looks to have ability based on his trials and his work. He should get a nice run in behind them and will find the line nicely late.

1 SHAMAL put together a couple of nice runs as he was dropping towards the bottom of Class 3. Now, with the drop into Class 4, he should press forward and stick around for a long way.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

4 DESTIN ran a bold race on debut at Happy Valley before not having the smoothest of trips over this course and distance and weakening out. From the inside gate, he should be able to improve.

1 CARE FREE PRINCE ran a good race with the drop in grade to run third to Meisterstueck last time out. Moreira jumps aboard now and he appears the biggest threat.

7 MEISTERSTUECK only just won last time out but had a bit against him in the run. He gets a good draw and has the ability to win off this rating.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

1 PENANG HALL has been a winner in waiting as of late, and even his "poor" efforts have been better than they have looked on paper. With Moreira aboard from a good draw, the time has finally come for him to win again.

9 PENNY LANE doesn't win out of turn but a repeat of his last effort will see him there.

13 G-ONE LOVER has a significant jockey downgrade from Moreira to Dylan Mo, but means he carries only 110 pounds (50kg). With the right run, he'll be a chance.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

1 FANCY MUSIC has looked green and raw in his races, but managed to break through for an emphatic victory two runs back. He got a nine-pound penalty for that win and then ran terribly over the Sha Tin 2,000m. However, he appears capable of bouncing back and the 2,200m should suit him.

9 GARLIC YEAH won over the Happy Valley 2,200m last time out to make it two victories in a row. He is a small horse, so dropping from 133 pounds to 119 pounds is a big plus.

3 PREMIUM CHAMPION is a dour conveyance who should be suited over this trip, especially now that he has dropped into Class 4. Expect a big effort.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 STAR OF JOY was held up for much of the straight before boxing on late for fourth behind Always Win. He gets Moreira and, from the inside, a victory looms.

4 TRAVEL DATUK has run well twice for Me Tsui over the Sha Tin 1,000m. The step-up to 1,200m should be no concern.

10 MULTIMAX will push forward under fellow apprentice Kei Chiong, especially from gate 12. He should stick around.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

11 BRAVO WATCHMAN was extremely impressive on debut under Moreira. He's drawn the middle of the line this time, but, with only 118 pounds on his back, he should be able to continue his progression.

1 DRAGON MASTER has always been at his best over this course and distance, having only missed the placings once over two starts back. He's drawn low again, a negative over this course, but he gets blinkers on and he can fill the quinella spot.

6 ACE KING has drawn near the outside and, if he can get a run behind the speed, he can find the placings.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

8 FRIENDS OF KA YING has won only once in Hong Kong, a victory over multiple Group 1 winner Helene Paragon and multiple Group 1 placegetter Secret Weapon in Class 2 last February. He heads to the dirt for the first time and, off his last run, he can figure.

1 PACKING LLAREGYB gets Moreira aboard for the first time since a dirt second over 1,200m last April. He has won off a mark of 95 before, so he looks capable of winning off his current rating.

9 PEOPLE'S KNIGHT has had a few things against him in his last couple of runs, but a return to the dirt should suit him and he can find the line nicely.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

3 FRIENDS OF NANJING has been running strongly this season without winning. Breaking through at the top of Class 3 can prove tough, but he looks capable of doing the job with the right run.

5 MONGOLIAN KING has run three strong races since arriving from Australia. With the step-up to the mile, he can break through.

13 AMBITIOUS PINS was a hard luck story last time out and he looks a winner shortly. It may come with the drop into Class 4, however he is worth including.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 NOTHINGILIKEMORE was simply superior last time out, running slick sectionals early but still running the fastest late sectional too. He looks a very nice horse in the making and he looks more than capable of winning again.

9 REGENCY BO BO ran second to Nothingilikemore last time out and now meets him 14 pounds better off. Nothingilikemore looks to have more upside but Regency Bo Bo should be able to run second yet again.

3 HAPPY AGILITY has been extremely consistent since dropping to 1,200m this season. He rises up to 1,400m again but if he can maintain his form, he's a place chance again.