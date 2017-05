Penang trackwork

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

Enrich Stakes A - 1,200m: World Harmony * canter/40.1. Professor X * canter/42.2. Peter Culture canter/42.1. Probably 36.1. Kerauno canter/43.3.

Class 4 - 1,100m: Baby Polo pace work. Superb Seven * 41.6. Multi Wealth canter/pace work.

Class 4 - 1,100m: Gadawon * canter/pace work. Equally Optimistic * canter/41.6. Ruffle The Ruffian * 44.5. Oriental Spirit canter/40.6. Black Rain * 39.2.

Class 4 - 1,600m: Royal Explorer * canter/43.4. Molly Browne 39.5. Mata Mata canter/pace work. Runforit * canter/40.1.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Drought canter/43.3. Bazinga canter/42.2. Sand Lane 38.9. Victory March pace work. Moonbeam Dazzler 41.5.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Our Friendly Diva pace work. German Speed 44.3. Flaming Fireheart * barrier/36.5. Cizen Brother * canter/pace work. Rangitaiki * 39.7. Rubicon barrier/36.5. Black Is Power 39.5. Lee's Surprise * canter/pace work. Lucky Money 37.3.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Warn You Man 44.1. First Option canter/pace work. Polo Gaga pace work. Green Tracer 44.8. Supreme Sasso barrier/37.6. The Professional canter/44.1.

Slow work: Lazaroo * and Amped H.

Class 5 - 1,600m: Home Run Hero * pace work. Coconut * canter/43.8.

Class 5 - 1,600m: BM Power canter/43.1. Good Code * pace work.