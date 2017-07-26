Racing

Penang trackwork

Jul 26, 2017 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SATURDAY

COSMO D - 1,300m: Slow work:

Flaming Fireheart. Travertine.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Cizen Man * 43.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m: Johnny's Cafe canter/pace work. Royal Choice pace work. Triple Coin * canter/42. Sand Lane trot/38.6.

Slow work: Cizen Brother. Ghsot City.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m: Money Not Enough barrier/36. Lee's Melody pace work.

Nova Strike all fired up for win No. 8
Slow work: Hacker. Astroheat.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Rubicon barrier/36.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Lazaroo canter/pace work. Turbo 37. Fastnet Star trot/pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,700m: Good Code barrier/37. Fairbron canter/pace work.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SUNDAY

PENANG SPRINT TROPHY - 1,400m: World Harmony * canter/37. Slew Of Lode pace work. Showboy * canter/39.7. Aragon * 37.8.

Slow work: Windchaser.

COSMO B - 1,400m: Gabbar canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: D'Great Shine 42.3. Angelfire * pace work. Superb Seven pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m: Pius Touch * barrier/36.2. German Speed pace work. Marco Polo pace work. Vintage Verdot canter/pace work. Archaeology * canter/gallop.

Slow work: Go Lance. Lee's Surprise.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Mr Whyte 44.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,700m: Aguero * canter/44.3. Orange canter/pace work.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,300m: Bahar canter/41.9. Cover Man barrier/37. D'Great Empress 40.2.

Slow work: Ebtihaal.

