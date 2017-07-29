Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TODAY
RACE 1: Thursday: Slow work: My Swallow * and Dark Express *.
RACE 4: Slow work: Nana *.
RACE 6:Thursday: Slow work: Equally Optimistic *.
RACE 7: Thursday: Slow work: Magic Ranger *, Rangitaiki * and Hussar *.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY:
RACE 1: Thursday:Slow work: Scottie * and Archaeology *.
RACE 2:Thursday: Slow work: Southern Hussler * and Superb Seven *.
RACE 4: Thursday: Slow work: Gabbar * and Molly Brown *.
RACE 5: Thursday: Orange pace work.
Slow work: Aguero * and Runforit *.
RACE 6: Slow work: Windchaser *.
Thursday: Aragon * 37.2.
RACE 7: Slow work: Mr Newman *.