Penang trackwork

Jul 29, 2017 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TODAY

RACE 1: Thursday: Slow work: My Swallow * and Dark Express *.

RACE 4: Slow work: Nana *.

RACE 6:Thursday: Slow work: Equally Optimistic *.

RACE 7: Thursday: Slow work: Magic Ranger *, Rangitaiki * and Hussar *.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY:

RACE 1: Thursday:Slow work: Scottie * and Archaeology *.

RACE 2:Thursday: Slow work: Southern Hussler * and Superb Seven *.

RACE 4: Thursday: Slow work: Gabbar * and Molly Brown *.

RACE 5: Thursday: Orange pace work.

Slow work: Aguero * and Runforit *.

RACE 6: Slow work: Windchaser *.

Thursday: Aragon * 37.2.

RACE 7: Slow work: Mr Newman *.

