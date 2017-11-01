Penang trackwork

E-mail this article

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SATURDAY

Cosmo D - 1,700m: King Savinsky * canter/39.1.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Probably * canter/41.9. Multi Wealth canter/37.1. Lee's Surprise * trot/36.4.

Slow work: Speed Flying

Class 4 - 1,200m: Molly Browne * 40.5. Kai Power * canter/38.7. Aguero canter/pace work. Baby Polo pace work. Mirotic * barrier/37.1. Our River Dancer trot/44.9.

Class 5- 1,200m: Q Nine Mac * 44.6. Zenidekka barrier/37.1. Warn You Man pace work. Zac Gallant * trot/37.1. Lucky Money 42.2. The Professional 42.2.

Slow work: Vintage Verdot.

Class 5- 1,200m: Rangitaiki * fast work. How Huge * 41.5. Determine To Win 39.9. My Swallow canter/39.3. Lee's Melody * trot/pace work. Astroheat 41.8.

Class 5- 1,400m: Travertine * trot/pace work. Mr Whyte 44.5. Superb Seven * pace work. Mata Mata canter/pace work. Black Is Power * 37.8.

Slow work: Ghost City.

Class 5- 1,400m: Pretty Able * trot/pace work. *ome Run *ero barrier/37.1. Beauty Admire 43.2. Tongariro canter/41.6. Lazaroo * barrier/36.3. Duel Of Honour 38.3. Fastnet Star * pace work. Tomorrow's Gold barrier/36.3.

Class 5- 1,400m: All Wealth pace work. Coconut canter/42.6. Ready Fortune barrier/36.3. Orange 42.4. Sharp Knight 40.5. Jackpot * canter/41.6. Good Code barrier/37.1. Perfect Fixer 39.4.

Slow work: Hussar.