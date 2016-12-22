Racing

Penang trackwork

Dec 22, 2016 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY SATURDAY'S HORSES (GOING: SOFT)

COSMO D - 1,200M: Slow work: Mogan's Pet, Professor X, Drought, Alfraaj and Ruffle The Ruffian.

COSMO D - 1,200M: Slow work: Our Touche, Sand Lane, Duran, Pre Dawn ** and Multi Wealth.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M: Slow work: Tawqeet **, Mr Victory **.

CLASS 5 - 1,300M: Slow work: Lucky Money.

CLASS 5 - 1,300M: Zac Suggestion canter/42,6, Royal Explorer canter/pace work. Slow work: Johnny's Cafe.

CLASS 5 - 1,300M: Slow work: Magic Ranger.

WORKOUTS BY SUNDAY'S HORSES

YANG DI PERTUA NEGERI GOLD CUP - 2,000M: Slow work: Astro Fame and La Familia.

WILLIAM INGLIS & SON TROPHY - 1,300M: Rebel Fury canter/42.6.

LORENZO JEWELLERY TROPHY PREMIUM - 1,300M: Calmbeforethestorm canter/42.2. Slow work: Blixem and Butch Cassidy.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M: Travertine canter/42.5 ***.

CLASS 5 - 1,300M: Slow work: Absolute Maverick.

CLASS 5 - 1,300M: Slow work: BM Power, Amped *** and World Superman.