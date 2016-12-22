Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY SATURDAY'S HORSES (GOING: SOFT)
COSMO D - 1,200M: Slow work: Mogan's Pet, Professor X, Drought, Alfraaj and Ruffle The Ruffian.
COSMO D - 1,200M: Slow work: Our Touche, Sand Lane, Duran, Pre Dawn ** and Multi Wealth.
CLASS 4 - 1,400M: Slow work: Tawqeet **, Mr Victory **.
CLASS 5 - 1,300M: Slow work: Lucky Money.
CLASS 5 - 1,300M: Zac Suggestion canter/42,6, Royal Explorer canter/pace work. Slow work: Johnny's Cafe.
CLASS 5 - 1,300M: Slow work: Magic Ranger.
WORKOUTS BY SUNDAY'S HORSES
YANG DI PERTUA NEGERI GOLD CUP - 2,000M: Slow work: Astro Fame and La Familia.
WILLIAM INGLIS & SON TROPHY - 1,300M: Rebel Fury canter/42.6.
LORENZO JEWELLERY TROPHY PREMIUM - 1,300M: Calmbeforethestorm canter/42.2. Slow work: Blixem and Butch Cassidy.
CLASS 4 - 1,400M: Travertine canter/42.5 ***.
CLASS 5 - 1,300M: Slow work: Absolute Maverick.
CLASS 5 - 1,300M: Slow work: BM Power, Amped *** and World Superman.