Penang trackwork
Two-time winner looks set for grand show on comeback
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SUNDAY
Cosmo B - 1,400m: World Harmony * canter/43.9. Windchaser canter/pace work. Kerauno barrier/36.1.
Slow work: Kam's Comet. Alexandra Palace *. Astro Fame.
Novice - 1,400m: Mystical Star 38.7. D'Great Talent 39.4.
Slow work: Angelfire. Blixem.
Class 4- 1,200m: Big Hitter 36.2. Cizen canter/fast work. Super Bonus canter/41.3.
Slow work: Secret Spice. Verbal Link.
Class 4- 1,200m: Fat Power canter/39.3. Our Touche canter/pace work. Cizen Man canter/39.3.
Slow work: Flaming Fireheart.
Class 5- 1,200m: Polo Tycoon pace work. Bazinga trot/37.1. Sonic-X 43.1. D'Great Empress 36.2. Knight Harlook canter/pace work. Eastwood 39.8.
Slow work: Dark Express.
Class 5- 1,200m: Mr Jai canter/pace work. Grizabella Memory barrier/36.3. Ghost Bank 42.3. Cizen Brother canter/39.3. Golden Sand 42.1. Archaeology * canter/41.9. Marco Polo * 42.5. Sand Lane 39.2.
Class 5- 1,400m: Soon I Will pace work. Royal Choice 41.5. Toko barrier/36.3. German Speed * 39.9.
Slow work: Colonel Lincoln. BM Power.