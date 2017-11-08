Penang trackwork

E-mail this article

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SATURDAY

Cosmo B - 1,400m: Kam's Comet pace work. World Harmony canter/42.7. Lemon Law canter/40.9. Windchaser pace work. Iluminado 36.1. Alexandra Palace canter/41.6. Astro Fame canter/38.4. Darci Glitter pace work.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Fat Power canter/43.1. Speed Flying 37.4. Arif canter/42.1. Lee's Surprise 38.2. Cizen Man canter/41.6.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Probably pace work. Big Hitter pace work. Cizen canter/43.1. Our Touche canter/42.1. Multi Wealth canter/36.9. Flaming Fireheart pace work. Super Bonus pace work. Our Friendly Diva pace work.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Archaeology canter/38.1. Rangitaiki 39.1. Determine To Win 39.9. Sand Lane 39.2. Polo Gaga pace work. My Swallow canter/38.2.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Polo Tycoon pace work. Colonel Lincoln canter/44.1. BM Power 39.8. Soon I Will pace work. Mata Mata pace work. Victory March 36.1. Meteor Two canter/40.1.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Black Is Power 41.4. Astroheat 35.2.

Class 5 - 1,600m: Slow work: Coconut. Orange.

Novice - 1,400m: Gigante Del Andre canter/36.9. Mystical Star pace work. D'Great Talent 39.6. Angelfire pace work. D'Great Shine pace work.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SUNDAY

Class 3 - 1,200m: Aragorn pace work.

Slow work: Kerauno. L'Apprenti Sorcier. Bach's Air. Eatons Gold.

Class 4 - 1,400m: Molly Browne * 37.3. Aguero pace work. Mirotic pace work.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Mr Jai canter/42.4. Cizen Brother canter/43.1. Royal Choice 38.1. Marco Polo/pace work. Eastwood 35.2.

Slow work: Bazinga.

Class 5 - 1,200m: How Huge * 42.1. Cabrera pace work.

Slow work: Lee's Melody.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Travertine pace work. Mr Whyte pace work. Superb Seven 40.3. Sonic-X 42.3. Ghost City pace work.

Class 5 - 1,600m: Runforit canter/37.1. Toko canter/37.1. Silent Dreams pace work.

Slow work: King Savinsky.

Open Maiden - 1,200m: D'Great Empress 39.6. Golden Sand 40.7. Ghost Bank 44.7. Rich And Smart 36.1. Run Baby Run pace work.

Slow work: Larceny. Grizabella Memory.