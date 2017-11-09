Racing

Penang trackwork

Nov 09, 2017 12:00 am

WORKOUTS BU HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

Cosmo B - 1,400m: Slow work: Kam's Comet, Iluminado, Alexandra Palace, Astro Fame and Darci Glitter

Class 4 - 1,200m: Slow work: Secret Spice

Class 4 - 1,200m: Slow work: Big Hitter, Multi Wealth, Our River Dancer and Verbal Link

Class 5 - 1,200m: Slow work: Hussar and Sand Lane

Class 5 - 1,400m: Slow work: Colonel Lincoln and Lazaroo

Class 5 - 1,400m: Slow work: Black Is Power and Lucky Money

Class 5 - 1,600m: Coconut * canter/39.6. Slow work: Sharp Knight and Perfect Fixer

Novice - 1,400m: Slow work: D'Great Timing, Gigante Del Andre. German Speed * canter/38.1. Slow work: D'Great Talent and Angelfire

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

Class 3 - 1,200m: Slow work: Kerauno. L'Apprenti Sorcier canter/42.2. Bach's Air canter/42.2. Eatons Gold canter/41.1.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Bazinga * canter/38.1.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Slow work: How Huge. Triple Coin * canter/39.1. Lee's Melody canter/40.4.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Pace work: Travertine and Blixem

Class 5 - 1,600m: King Savinsky * canter/38.5.

Open Maiden - 1,200m: Larceny * canter/38.1. Slow work: Grizabella Memory

