Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BU HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
Cosmo B - 1,400m: Slow work: Kam's Comet, Iluminado, Alexandra Palace, Astro Fame and Darci Glitter
Class 4 - 1,200m: Slow work: Secret Spice
Class 4 - 1,200m: Slow work: Big Hitter, Multi Wealth, Our River Dancer and Verbal Link
Class 5 - 1,200m: Slow work: Hussar and Sand Lane
Class 5 - 1,400m: Slow work: Colonel Lincoln and Lazaroo
Class 5 - 1,400m: Slow work: Black Is Power and Lucky Money
Class 5 - 1,600m: Coconut * canter/39.6. Slow work: Sharp Knight and Perfect Fixer
Novice - 1,400m: Slow work: D'Great Timing, Gigante Del Andre. German Speed * canter/38.1. Slow work: D'Great Talent and Angelfire
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
Class 3 - 1,200m: Slow work: Kerauno. L'Apprenti Sorcier canter/42.2. Bach's Air canter/42.2. Eatons Gold canter/41.1.
Class 5 - 1,200m: Bazinga * canter/38.1.
Class 5 - 1,200m: Slow work: How Huge. Triple Coin * canter/39.1. Lee's Melody canter/40.4.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Pace work: Travertine and Blixem
Class 5 - 1,600m: King Savinsky * canter/38.5.
Open Maiden - 1,200m: Larceny * canter/38.1. Slow work: Grizabella Memory