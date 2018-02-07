Racing

Penang trackwork

Feb 07, 2018 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SATURDAY

Class 4 - 1,400m: Baby Polo pace work. Tawqeet * canter/38.9. D'Great Talent 38.1.

Slow work: Equally Optimistic *. Secret Spice *.

Cosmo D - 1,100m: Sun Miracle 38.4.

Slow work: Golden Diamond.

Cosmo D - 1,100m: Slow work: Winning Man.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Zac Gallant * canter/pace work. Knight Harlook canter/41.1. Hacker * barrier/36.2.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Sonic-X 39.8. All Wealth 38.7.

Class 5 - 1,700m: Runforit * canter/35.9.

Class 5 - 1,700m: Toko * canter/35.9. Beauty Admire canter/38.8.

Slow work: Orange. Black Is Power.

Open Maiden - 1,200m: Showjet canter/38.9. Super Hard 35.8.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SUNDAY

Cosmo C - 1,300m: Mighty Warrior * 38.1. L'Apprenti Sorcier * canter/pace work. Alexandra Palace canter/pace work. Like A Jet * 37.2.

Slow work: Fat Power.

Cosmo C - 1,300m: Bach's Air canter/pace work. Darci Glitter * 37.2. Kerauno * canter/pace work. D'Great Bullet canter/pace work.

Slow work: Probably.

Class 4 - 1,400m: Fiery Shinzo canter/pace work. Tarzan Boy * canter/pace work.

Slow work: Molly Browne *. Mystical Star.

Class 4 - 1,700m:Slow work: Follow The Wind *.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Mr Jai canter/41.8.

Slow work: D'Great Empress. Rangitaiki.

Class 5 -1,400m: Travertine canter/pace work.

Slow work: D'Great Shine.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Royal Choice 38.9. Colonel Lincoln * canter/pace work.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now