Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SATURDAY
Class 4 - 1,400m: Baby Polo pace work. Tawqeet * canter/38.9. D'Great Talent 38.1.
Slow work: Equally Optimistic *. Secret Spice *.
Cosmo D - 1,100m: Sun Miracle 38.4.
Slow work: Golden Diamond.
Cosmo D - 1,100m: Slow work: Winning Man.
Class 5 - 1,200m: Zac Gallant * canter/pace work. Knight Harlook canter/41.1. Hacker * barrier/36.2.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Sonic-X 39.8. All Wealth 38.7.
Class 5 - 1,700m: Runforit * canter/35.9.
Class 5 - 1,700m: Toko * canter/35.9. Beauty Admire canter/38.8.
Slow work: Orange. Black Is Power.
Open Maiden - 1,200m: Showjet canter/38.9. Super Hard 35.8.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SUNDAY
Cosmo C - 1,300m: Mighty Warrior * 38.1. L'Apprenti Sorcier * canter/pace work. Alexandra Palace canter/pace work. Like A Jet * 37.2.
Slow work: Fat Power.
Cosmo C - 1,300m: Bach's Air canter/pace work. Darci Glitter * 37.2. Kerauno * canter/pace work. D'Great Bullet canter/pace work.
Slow work: Probably.
Class 4 - 1,400m: Fiery Shinzo canter/pace work. Tarzan Boy * canter/pace work.
Slow work: Molly Browne *. Mystical Star.
Class 4 - 1,700m:Slow work: Follow The Wind *.
Class 5 - 1,200m: Mr Jai canter/41.8.
Slow work: D'Great Empress. Rangitaiki.
Class 5 -1,400m: Travertine canter/pace work.
Slow work: D'Great Shine.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Royal Choice 38.9. Colonel Lincoln * canter/pace work.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now