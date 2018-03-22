Racing

Penang trackwork

Mar 22, 2018 12:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

Cosmo A - 1,400m:

Slow work: Aragorn and Windchaser.

Class 3 - 1,200m:

Pace work: Chopin's Nocturne *.

Class 4 - 1,300m: Tarzan Boy * canter/44.2.

Pace work: Our Genius.

Last-start winners in good order

Class 4 - 1,300m:

Slow work: Equally Optimistic

Class 5 - 1,100M:

Slow work: Golden Velocity and Big Ghost.

Class 5 - 1,100m:

Pace work: D'Great Ares and Bastion.

Slow work: Sand Lane.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Mr Whyte * 44.3.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY

Class 5 - 1,400m:

Slow work: Run Cheetah Run.

Class 5 - 1,400m:

Slow work: Lucky Money.

Restricted Maiden - 1,200m:

Pace work: Our Mate Charlie.

