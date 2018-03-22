Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
Cosmo A - 1,400m:
Slow work: Aragorn and Windchaser.
Class 3 - 1,200m:
Pace work: Chopin's Nocturne *.
Class 4 - 1,300m: Tarzan Boy * canter/44.2.
Pace work: Our Genius.
Class 4 - 1,300m:
Slow work: Equally Optimistic
Class 5 - 1,100M:
Slow work: Golden Velocity and Big Ghost.
Class 5 - 1,100m:
Pace work: D'Great Ares and Bastion.
Slow work: Sand Lane.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Mr Whyte * 44.3.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY
Class 5 - 1,400m:
Slow work: Run Cheetah Run.
Class 5 - 1,400m:
Slow work: Lucky Money.
Restricted Maiden - 1,200m:
Pace work: Our Mate Charlie.
