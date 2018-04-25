Racing

Penang trackwork

Apr 25, 2018 12:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

CLASS 4 - 1,200m:

Rickie canter/40.3. D'Great Ace canter/41.3. D'Great Empress 42.4. D'Great Talent barrier/35.4. Best Dream 43.7.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m:

D'Great Bullet canter/37.6. Polo Tycoon 41.8. Tawqeet barrier/36.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m:

Flaming Fireheart canter/43.1. Anak Warrior canter/38.7. Zac Gallant canter/38.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m:

Bastion canter/39.1. Anak Penang canter/37.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,300m:

Travertine canter/37.9. Silent Dreams barrier/35.4. First Option barrier/36.2. Cabrera 44.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,300M:

Supreme Sasso 36.5. Double Jeopardy canter/40.6. Black Is Power 41.1. Hacker canter/38.6. Turned Out canter/37.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m:

Alfraaj canter/38.6. Home Run Hero canter/40.1.

COSMO D - 1,700m:

Arif canter/37.9. Kai Power 38.7. Tongariro 38.7.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

COSMO A - 1,300m:

Aragorn canter/38.4. Windchaser canter/41.1. Lemon Law canter/44.1. Probably canter/36.5.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m:

Mystical Star canter/36.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m:

Ghost Bank canter/40.1. Gallopy Swift

Golden Velocity barrier/36.5. Super Bonus barrier/35.4. Marco Polo 43.1.

CLASS 5 - 1,300m:

Equally Optimistic canter/38.3. Handsome Bab canter/38.7. BM Power 40.9. Eastwood canter/41.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,300m:

Mr Whyte 42.9. Run Cheetah Run H 44.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m:

Big Ghost canter/43.1. D'Great Shine canter/39.8. Rich And Smart canter/39.5.

Toko canter/37.8.

NOVICE - 1,200m:

Black Ghost canter/44.1. Jutsu H canter/36.2. Super Hard 39.2. Mr Right barrier/35.4. Strong Man canter/44.1

