Penang trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
CLASS 4 - 1,200m:
Rickie canter/40.3. D'Great Ace canter/41.3. D'Great Empress 42.4. D'Great Talent barrier/35.4. Best Dream 43.7.
CLASS 4 - 1,400m:
D'Great Bullet canter/37.6. Polo Tycoon 41.8. Tawqeet barrier/36.2.
CLASS 5 - 1,100m:
Flaming Fireheart canter/43.1. Anak Warrior canter/38.7. Zac Gallant canter/38.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,100m:
Bastion canter/39.1. Anak Penang canter/37.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,300m:
Travertine canter/37.9. Silent Dreams barrier/35.4. First Option barrier/36.2. Cabrera 44.7.
CLASS 5 - 1,300M:
Supreme Sasso 36.5. Double Jeopardy canter/40.6. Black Is Power 41.1. Hacker canter/38.6. Turned Out canter/37.6.
CLASS 5 - 1,600m:
Alfraaj canter/38.6. Home Run Hero canter/40.1.
COSMO D - 1,700m:
Arif canter/37.9. Kai Power 38.7. Tongariro 38.7.
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
COSMO A - 1,300m:
Aragorn canter/38.4. Windchaser canter/41.1. Lemon Law canter/44.1. Probably canter/36.5.
CLASS 4 - 1,400m:
Mystical Star canter/36.2.
CLASS 5 - 1,100m:
Ghost Bank canter/40.1. Gallopy Swift
Golden Velocity barrier/36.5. Super Bonus barrier/35.4. Marco Polo 43.1.
CLASS 5 - 1,300m:
Equally Optimistic canter/38.3. Handsome Bab canter/38.7. BM Power 40.9. Eastwood canter/41.9.
CLASS 5 - 1,300m:
Mr Whyte 42.9. Run Cheetah Run H 44.3.
CLASS 5 - 1,600m:
Big Ghost canter/43.1. D'Great Shine canter/39.8. Rich And Smart canter/39.5.
Toko canter/37.8.
NOVICE - 1,200m:
Black Ghost canter/44.1. Jutsu H canter/36.2. Super Hard 39.2. Mr Right barrier/35.4. Strong Man canter/44.1
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now