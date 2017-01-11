Penang trackwork

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

Premium 2&3yo - 1,100M: Cizen canter/37.3. Bahar canter/39.7. Barrier test: Jabbar * 36.5.

Class 4 - 1,100M: Lee's Defender 42.3. Barrier test: Aragorn 36.5. Pace work: Professor X *.

Class 4 - 1,100M: Drought canter/39.7. Multi Wealth * canter/43.4. Ruffle The Ruffian canter/41.3. Pace work: Zenidekka *.

Class 4 - 1,400M: Our River Dancer * 38.9. Tawqeet canter/37.1. Alfraaj 40.1. Royal Explorer * canter/35.6. Aguero canter/38.8. Mata Mata canter/36.9. Runforit canter/36.9. Probably canter/37.8. Pretty Able canter/40.5. Pace work: Mr Victory.

Class 5 - 1,200M: Pius Touch 36.3. Black Viscount * canter/43.7. Sacred Achiver * canter/40.3. Magic Ranger canter/43.4.Storm hero * 40.9. Flaming Fireheart 41.5. Barrier test: Glorious Wealth 37.1. Pace work: Royal Choice, Victory March and Lee's Melody *.

Class 5 - 1,200M: South Emperor 36.6. First Option canter/39.9. Molly Browne 39.7. Green Tracer 44.1. Mr Newman canter/38.9. Anak Penang canter/40.3. Barrier test: Lightning Queen 36.5. Pace work: Black Sequalo, Blazing, Black Ahead * and Moonbeam Dazzler *.

Class 5 - 1,200M: Hacker canter/40.5. The Professional canter/44.5. Lazaroo * 44.4. Lucky Money 38.3. Zac Gallant canter/38.8. Astroheat * 44.5. Barrier test: Superb Seven 36.5.