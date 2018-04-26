Penang trackwork

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY

CLASS 4 - 1,200M:

Slow work: Larceny, Cizen and Asprey.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M:

Slow work: D'Great Bullet and Ok Kid.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M:

Slow work: Bastion and Archaeology.

CLASS 5 - 1,300M:

Royal Choice 40.8. Lucky Money 42.2.

Slow work: Swiss Bank and Suvarnabhumi.

CLASS 5 - 1,300M:

Rangitaiki 42.5.

Slow work: Colonel Lincoln, Double Jeopardy and Meteor Two.

CLASS 5 - 1,600M:

Orange 40.8.

Slow work: Philip and Lazaroo.

COSMO D - 1,700M:

Slow work: Arif and Secret Spice.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

COSMO A - 1,300M:

Pace work: Kerauno and Astro Fame.

CLASS 54- 1,200M:

Eatons Gold canter/38.1.

Pace work: Tarzan Boy and You Are Genius.

Slow work: Cizen Man.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M:

Molly Browne H 35.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M:

Pace work: Our Mate Charlie.

Slow work: Dark Express and D'Great Ares.

CLASS 5 - 1,300M:

Angelfire 44.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,300M:

Sonic-X 38.5.

Pace work: Multi Wealth.

CLASS 5 - 1,600M:

Like A Jet 38.5. Superb Seven H canter/44.8.

NOVICE - 1,200M:

War Story canter/42.4.

Slow work: Funkadelic and Rin Tin Tin.