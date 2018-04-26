Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY
CLASS 4 - 1,200M:
Slow work: Larceny, Cizen and Asprey.
CLASS 4 - 1,400M:
Slow work: D'Great Bullet and Ok Kid.
CLASS 5 - 1,100M:
Slow work: Bastion and Archaeology.
CLASS 5 - 1,300M:
Royal Choice 40.8. Lucky Money 42.2.
Slow work: Swiss Bank and Suvarnabhumi.
CLASS 5 - 1,300M:
Rangitaiki 42.5.
Slow work: Colonel Lincoln, Double Jeopardy and Meteor Two.
CLASS 5 - 1,600M:
Orange 40.8.
Slow work: Philip and Lazaroo.
COSMO D - 1,700M:
Slow work: Arif and Secret Spice.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
COSMO A - 1,300M:
Pace work: Kerauno and Astro Fame.
CLASS 54- 1,200M:
Eatons Gold canter/38.1.
Pace work: Tarzan Boy and You Are Genius.
Slow work: Cizen Man.
CLASS 4 - 1,400M:
Molly Browne H 35.7.
CLASS 5 - 1,100M:
Pace work: Our Mate Charlie.
Slow work: Dark Express and D'Great Ares.
CLASS 5 - 1,300M:
Angelfire 44.3.
CLASS 5 - 1,300M:
Sonic-X 38.5.
Pace work: Multi Wealth.
CLASS 5 - 1,600M:
Like A Jet 38.5. Superb Seven H canter/44.8.
NOVICE - 1,200M:
War Story canter/42.4.
Slow work: Funkadelic and Rin Tin Tin.
