Penang Trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Black Is Power H 36.3.

Slow work: Bastion, Meteor Two.

Wednesday: Royal Choice pace work.

Slow work: Black Is Power H.

RACE 2: D'Great Talent H 39.5. Mr Jai pace work.

Slow work: Multi Wealth, Dane's Anatomy, Travertine H.

Wednesday: Slow work: D'Great Talent, Mr Jai, BM Power.

RACE 3: Slow work: Ok Kid H, Lacerny H, Our Genius, Tawqeet.

Wednesday: Slow work: Like A Jet H, Secret Spice.

RACE 4: Angelfire pace work.

Slow work: Nana H, King Savinsky H, Philip, Double Jeopardy.

Wednesday: Rich And Smart barrier/36.7. Toko barrier/36.7. Sonic-X canter/pace work. Orange canter/pace work.

RACE 5: Slow work: Golden Brilliant, Ground Control.

Wednesday: Follow The Wind canter/pace work.

Slow work: Ground Control, Eatons Gold H.

RACE 6: Slow work: You Are Genius, D'Great Glory, Arif, Our River Dancer.

Wednesday: Slow work: D'Great Bullet, Molly Browne H, Tarzan Boy.

RACE 7: Slow work: D'Great Dragon, Super Hard, D'Great Easy.

RACE 8: D'Great Empress 39.5. Handsome Bab H fastwork.

Slow work: Dark Express H, Equally Optimistic, D'Great Lord, Anak Penang.

Wednesday: Slow work: D'Great Empress, Handsome Bab H.