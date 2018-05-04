Penang Trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Black Is Power H 36.3.
Slow work: Bastion, Meteor Two.
Wednesday: Royal Choice pace work.
Slow work: Black Is Power H.
RACE 2: D'Great Talent H 39.5. Mr Jai pace work.
Slow work: Multi Wealth, Dane's Anatomy, Travertine H.
Wednesday: Slow work: D'Great Talent, Mr Jai, BM Power.
RACE 3: Slow work: Ok Kid H, Lacerny H, Our Genius, Tawqeet.
Wednesday: Slow work: Like A Jet H, Secret Spice.
RACE 4: Angelfire pace work.
Slow work: Nana H, King Savinsky H, Philip, Double Jeopardy.
Wednesday: Rich And Smart barrier/36.7. Toko barrier/36.7. Sonic-X canter/pace work. Orange canter/pace work.
RACE 5: Slow work: Golden Brilliant, Ground Control.
Wednesday: Follow The Wind canter/pace work.
Slow work: Ground Control, Eatons Gold H.
RACE 6: Slow work: You Are Genius, D'Great Glory, Arif, Our River Dancer.
Wednesday: Slow work: D'Great Bullet, Molly Browne H, Tarzan Boy.
RACE 7: Slow work: D'Great Dragon, Super Hard, D'Great Easy.
RACE 8: D'Great Empress 39.5. Handsome Bab H fastwork.
Slow work: Dark Express H, Equally Optimistic, D'Great Lord, Anak Penang.
Wednesday: Slow work: D'Great Empress, Handsome Bab H.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now