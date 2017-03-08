Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SATURDAY
Class 4 - 1,100m: Oriental Spirit canter/40.6. Sand Lane pace work. Ruffle The Ruffian * 37.5. Lee's Defender canter/42.7. Probably *** 35.8. Molly Browne * 38.2.
Class 5 - 1,100m: Vintage Verdot 36.9. Amped * canter/pace work.
Barrier practice: Money Not Enough * 35.1.
Class 5 - 1,100m: Black Ahead * pace work. Lee's Melody * canter/pace work. High Peak 36.7.
Barrier test: Green Tracer 35.3.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Flaming Fireheart * 38.6. Storm Hero * 39.3. Anak Penang canter/42.4. Lucky Money 36.6. Lazaroo 42.7.
Class 5 - 1,600m: Home Run Hero 42.8. Sacred Achiever canter/pace work. Victory March * 42.5.
Class 5 - 1,600m: Coconut * canter/39.7. Fairborn canter/pace work. Good Code pace work.
Maiden - 1,200m: Astro Chevalier canter/36.8. Blixem canter/43.5. Butch Cassidy canter/43.5. Hacker 38.8. Tomorrow's Gold 40.9.
Barrier practice: Aragorn * 34.5.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SUNDAY
Enrich Stakes A - 1,200m: World Harmony *** canter/38.8. Rebel Fury * canter/37.2. Speed Flying pace work.
Barrier practice: Holy Empire 34.5.
Class 3 - 1400m: Slow work: Showboy *.
Class 4 - 1,100m: Mogan's Pet * pace work. Big Tsunami canter/44.4. Superb Seven * pace work.
Class 4 - 1,600m: Windchaser * canter/38.1. Drought canter/43.6. Runforit * canter/38.8.
Class 5 - 1,100m: Black Rain * 38.7. Rangitaiki * 39.4. Zenidekka * 43.5.
Barrier practice: Pius Touch 35.3.
Barrier trial: Gold Dancer 35.3.
Class 5 - 1,100m: Golden Sand * pace work. Black Sequalo canter/41.2. Black Sorcerer * 39.7. Royal Choice pace work.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Mata Mata canter/pace work. South Emperor * pace work. First Option canter/44.6.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Zac Suggestion * canter/38.1. Marathon Lad pace work. Supreme Sasso canter/38.1. Flying Horse * 42.2. Astroheat * 42.5.