Perfect P looks primed for a good show

Jockey Nooresh Juglall having the luxury of looking back as he steers Perfect P to a victory.

On a morning when action was down to a trickle, timekeepers at trackside were thankful for horses PERFECT P and WINNING CAUSE who went against the clock.

In particular, Perfect P.

Down to contest the Open Handicap for stayers over the 2,000m in Race 7 tomorrow, the multiple winner looked a good order when running the final 600m on the right-handed Track 6 in 38 sec.

He was ridden by Nooresh Juglall, but will have Olivier Placais in the saddle on raceday.

Trained by Ricardo Le Grange, who has the bulk of runners in the $125,000 race, Perfect P has been sparingly raced but still has a win to show for his five starts in the 2016 season.

That was some 13 months ago when he won a 1,900m race - beating the likes of Order Of The Sun and Quechua.

While that race was on the Polytrack, Perfect P is no slouch on grass.

Indeed, four of his five wins at Kranji was on turf and one of those was over tomorrow's distance of 2,000m.

That was in a high-class Benchmark 97 race in September 2015. That day, Barend Vorster placed him where he could do most damage to the others - right on the leader's back - and we saw Perfect P win in a blanket finish.

Perfect P has raced just twice this season and was never a factor in both outings.

He ran fourth to Guru Guru in the New Year Cup run over the 1,900m on the Poly and, in his last start, he was a disappointing seventh in the Fortune Bowl which was won by stablemate Big Brother.

In fairness, Perfect P didn't have the sweetest of runs and the vet reported that he returned lame.

Trust him to run a much-improved race tomorrow.

As for WINNING CAUSE, he went fast in the straight and clocked 13.9secs for the last 200m. Juglall was on the reins.

Owned by Tmen Stable, the four-time winner from 21 starts has not won in over a year but it is worth noting that his last victory was over the 1,400m, which is the distance he goes over in tomorrow's Kranji Stakes C.

In his only start this season, which was 11 days ago, Winning Cause was never in the hunt, finishing six-and-a-half lengths behind the winner, Gilt Complex.

He takes on some talented youngsters and seasoned campaigners in tomorrow's 1,400m sprint and must be tossed into the mix when planning those exotic bets in Race 8.