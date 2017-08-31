Perfect Peace looks the standout runner in Race 3

Jockey Greg Cheyne is assigned to ride Perfect Peace on Friday.

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) BENGAL TIGER's best run was on poly and this looks a great opportunity.

(10) VANILLA ROSE made a good poly debut and then flopped on turf. Deserves another chance.

(7) KIRINIA is reliable if limited.

(8) NIMBLE can shock at best.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) NACRE met a decent sort post maiden and has a good shout against these.

(7) SILVA KEY is getting closer and her rating is dropping. Can surprise.

(3) BUTTERFLY SPIRIT won her local debut and could have more to come.

(8) VANDA can earn once again.

(5) QUINELIA is consistent on the poly.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(8) PERFECT PEACE is improving and will take some beating.

(6) REVEREND is reliable and should earn again.

(5) STATE CAPTURE may do better this centre.

(1) BIG THREE and (2) DANCING RUGA are best of the older brigade.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(4) GRAPE VINE won well on the poly last time, and can follow up.

(2) INVITING LILY is still improving and a big threat.

(1) ROAD TO INDY met stronger last time.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(3) OLYMPIC POWER can carry on his winning ways.

(4) OFF TO GAUL is holding form well.

(6) TITUS has a shout at the weights.

(5) QUID RIDES is worth considering.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(3) JET EXPLORER loves the poly, and can win this.

(4) GIMME THE STARS shone in stronger company last time.

(5) MIRACLE BUREAU loves the poly.

(6) STORY OF MY LIFE also merits inclusion.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) BATTLE CREEK is fast, has a 4kg claimer and is drawn on the paint. Lots to like.

(4) TRAP LORD has the form to threaten.

(2) COASTAL SPELL, (3) BOLLEMAKIESIE and (10) BAH can surprise.

YESTERDAY’S SOUTH AFRICA (KENILWORTH) RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 1 Strikeitlikeamatch ($75-$20)

2nd 3 True Words ($8)

3rd 17 The Sun Also Rises ($20)

4th 5 Comfortably Numb

Forecast $87.

PlaceForecast (1-3) $29, (1-17) $50, (3-17) $22. Tierce $617. Trio $260.

Quartet No winner ($1046 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($1452 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 8 Hooves Of Thunder, 16 That's All

RACE 2

1st 4 Strathdon ($12-$5.10)

2nd 6 Friendly Tibbs ($12)

3rd 2 Waiting For Rain ($8)

4th 5 Red Peril

Forecast $35.

Place Forecast (4-6) $11, (2-4) $4, (2-6) $11. Tierce $186. Trio $21.

Quartet $956. Quadro $29.

RACE 3

1st 9 Fresnaye ($19-$8)

2nd 4 Township Melody ($8)

3rd 3 Heart Of A Legend ($12)

4th 6 Bikini Model

Forecast $15.

PlaceForecast (4-9) $7, (3-9) $9, (3-4) $11.

Tierce $56. Trio $19.

Quartet No winner ($504 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $40.

Scratchings: 1 Inspired Choice,

18 Polly Maggoo

RACE 4

1st 14 Undercover Agent ($39-$15)

2nd 6 Rommel ($8)

3rd 7 Orakal ($19)

4th 2 Risky Rambo

Forecast $55.

PlaceForecast (6-14) $13, (7-14) $37, (6-7) $23.

Tierce $602. Trio $175.

Quartet No winner ($1108 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $337.

Scratchings: 1 Counting Stars, 4 Township Melody

RACE 5

1st 8 Cha Cha Chorizo ($74-$17)

2nd 12 Silver Streamer ($17)

3rd 6 Duntoche ($6)

4th 1 Destiny Duchess

Forecast $157. PlaceForecast (8-12) $41, (6-8) $23, (6-12) $25.

Tierce No winner ($5984 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Trio $179.

Quartet No winner ($2562 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $118.

Scratchings: 5 Sexy Ed, 10 Dubai Queen, 11 Gold Kind

RACE 6

1st 5 Dex Dexter ($25-$7)

2nd 2 Commander Bond ($6)

3rd 9 Cream Soda Green ($12)

4th 8 Captain's Charm

Forecast $15.

PlaceForecast (2-5) $5, (5-9) $9, (2-9) $12. Tierce $277. Trio $31.

Quartet $563. Quadro $31.

Scratchings: 1 Jabu, 4 Twilight Trip

RACE 7

1st 14 Celtic Charm ($49-$17)

2nd 9 Oakley Court ($35)

3rd 1 Lanark ($8)

4th 11 Sunshine Lady

Forecast $272. PlaceForecast (9-14) $79, (1-14) $28, (1-9) $47.

Tierce No winner ($6034 jackpot carried forward to tomorrow's SA meeting). Trio $996.

Quartet No winner ($586 jackpot carried forward to tomorrow's SA meeting).

Quadro No winner ($1010 jackpot carried forward to tomorrow's SA meeting).

Scratchings: 4 Remember This, 6 Lindleys Lane, 10 Summer Olimpics