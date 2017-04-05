Perpetual Treasure can win from the front

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 FRIENDS FOREVER has won only one of his 22 starts. He hasn't run to his best on this surface in the past, but he has never raced over 1,200m on dirt and if he can race somewhere near the speed, he can score.

6 JIMSON THE FAMOUS should have won by now on dirt but has been a massive disappointment. This shapes as his best chance to break through.

10 MANHATTAN STRIKER takes to the surface for the first time. He is inconsistent but he gets Joao Moreira. From Gate 2 he should be a chance.

2 GIDDY GIDDY just held on last week to score his first win over 1,200m. If he can get across and lead uncontested, he will be a chance again.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

1 GLENEALY PRIZE ran home well but couldn't reel in Works Of Art last time out. He should get a similar run here and will be flying late once more.

2 WINASWEWISH has been a model of consistency this season. If he gets a pace scenario to suit, he will be making good ground late.

5 JE PENSE looked a horse destined for the bottom of Class 5 before two improved efforts at his last two. He can get into the placings.

7 BEST REWARD looked a logical selection when over this course and distance in Class 5. He's a chance now that he's found winning form.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

11 THE FULL BLOOM caught the eye on debut in Class 3, but has disappointed since. It may be better to see him sprinting over the all-weather track. He should get a good run from Gate 5 and he can break through here.

9 TRAVEL AMBASSADOR has run two solid races at his last two efforts on the dirt. If he can get a position from Gate 10, he will be around the mark.

8 BORN DRAGON has won his last two races on this surface. He steps up to 1,650m, where he was able to place in Class 5.

3 STAR SUPERIOR's best efforts have come over this course and distance. He might be able to position closer from the inside gate and he might be able to get into the placings.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

5 HOLY UNICORN has performed well in two runs for trainer Almond Lee. From Gate 3, he should settle midfield and if he can perform to the level he did two starts back, he can win.

4 FIVE STARS AGENT has run three solid races in Class 5. He will likely jump favourite, but he is not entirely reliable.

10 SOCCER BRAVE's two runs over this course and distance have been very strong and from the inside gate, he should be a contender yet again.

11 ATOMIC BLAST is not the most straightforward horse but he finally broke through last time out. With the monkey off his back, perhaps he can double up.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 SUPER TALENT has been out of the winners' circle for two years. He has never raced over this surface, although he has trialled very nicely on the dirt. He's worth chancing in an open race.

4 BOLSHOI BALLET has placed at two of his four runs since switching to the all-weather track. Joao Moreira jumps aboard but he has to contend with the outside gate.

8 DR RACE is racing well this season but is yet to place. He should track the speed here and can chime in at the right time.

9 HORSE SUPREMO's should be able to jump out and push for the lead and he is one worth including in exotics.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

7 STAR OF YAN OI has done well at his last five starts without winning. He is very one-paced and the switch to Joao Moreira is not as potent as it would be with other riders. He should be able to break through here.

12 GOAL FOR GOLD is back up into Class 3 after a good run at the top of Class 4 last time out. This course and distance looks perfect for him.

6 EASY TOUCH was very impressive winning last time out. He has not been competitive in Class 3 yet and now finds himself in the middle of the grade.

8 GIANT STARS only turns up occasionally, including once over this course and distance. He is worth including in exotics.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

8 PERPETUAL TREASURE has plenty of speed. With Joao Moreira aboard, he should be able to get a position near the lead and he can see off his more talented rivals.

1 D B PIN has earned his spot at the top of the weights. He is still yet to prove that he can see out 1,200m. From the inside gate, he's a major player.

4 FIGHT HERO has won his last two at decent odds over this C & D. He may be near his mark but given his recent run of form, he's a chance again.

5 PABLOSKY has been disappointing this season, but the return to 1,200m is a plus and he should get a fairly easy time of things in transit.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

4 APOLLO'S CHOICE has won only once from 24 starts. But that previous win came off exactly the same mark on which he finds himself now. With Zac Purton and drawn four, this looks a perfect opportunity for him.

9 GREEN DISPATCH ran well in this race last year. He won over the 1,800m on turf in October. With the blinkers applied here, he can figure.

1 FRIENDS OF KA YING is racing well currently, including a second over this C & D last time out. Neil Callan can get the most out of him.

7 KING GENKI looked well-primed to score last time out. He'll be on the front end and prove tough to pass.