Peters reckons grass won't bother 'Caesar'

JULIUS CAESAR may have scored an imposing win at his last start, but trainer James Peters remains cautious about his chances of going back-to-back in the tougher $80,000 Kranji Stakes C race over 1,200m on turf on Sunday.

With a record of two wins and one second in four starts, the I Am Invincible four-year-old has already given a glimpse of his vast potential, especially at his last start when he brained his rivals in a Class 4 Division 3 race over 1,200m on Polytrack.

It's not only the stronger field which Peters is concerned about, but also the first test over turf at Kranji.

"It's a big step-up in grade. He beat just a fair Class 4 opposition at his last start, and he picked up nine points for that," said the Englishman.

"This time, he is taking on much better horses like Caorunn, Lim's Shot and Super Fortune. So, it will be a lot tougher.

"I would have preferred to keep on to the Polytrack but, when I looked through the programme, there was no suitable Polytrack race for him.

"It's his first time on grass here, but he ran over it back in Australia (four starts for a third in New South Wales), so there's no reason why he cannot do it there.

"This race will be a stepping stone to see where he is at.

"Then, we will gradually step him up in distance."

Leading jockey and regular partner Vlad Duric takes the ride on the China Horse Club Stable-owned gelding on Sunday.

The Australian hoop also shares the same concerns with Peters, but said if he replicated the devastating acceleration he showed at his last win, he should be very competitive even against meatier opposition.

"He has improved a lot after his gelding operation (performed after his third run when unplaced). He is more mature now," said Duric.

"The biggest worry is he is up in class and will be on grass for the first time.

"So, there are a few things there but, if he takes his form to the grass, on what he did, he should run a good race again."