Photocopy will be even better over the 1,400m

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) HEART OF A LEGEND, (3) SAVAGE GARDEN and (6) PATHTOFAME should all improve. However, you must respect any betting support on the newcomers.

(8) TALITHA BOREALIS and (7) SALTIRE represent formidable jockey-trainer combinations, but the latter makes most appeal on pedigree.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

Regally bred newcomer (6) SARK is likely to attract plenty of attention and need not be special to win on debut.

The same, however, could be said of fellow first-timers (5) NOVEMBER STORM and (9) SILENT CHOICE. Watch the betting. Those with experience need to improve.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) HOTEL CIPRIANI, (3)WHAT A WINNER and (4) HE'S PRICELESS all have scope for improvement and could feature in the outcome if building on their best course-and-distance efforts.

(1) DAYONAUT, however, has the best form of the raced runners and makes most appeal. Watch the betting on the newcomers, particularly (8) DANCE A JIG.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

Good maiden race. (11) PHOTOCOPY has shown enough in two sprints to suggest that he could land this prize, with the step up in trip likely to bring about improvement.

(5) SPECTRA FORCE, (4) RISKY RAMBO and (1) SHADOW WARRIOR all have solid form and will be competitive.

Both (8) GREENSTREETTRACTOR and (10) JAILHOUSE ROCK could improve to feature.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(4) UNDERCOVER AGENT and (2) HEMMINGWAY appear particularly well placed on handicap debut. Both must carry big weights but are probably better than rated and may have bigger targets later in the season.

(1) GADGET MAN and (3) TRIPPLE EXPLOSION are drawn wide but have shown enough to be competitive.

(5) WESTERN STORM, (7) KING OF ACES and (9) STORM FRONT could earn.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) KAMPALA CAMPARI made no impression last time. He has since been rested and gelded so should have more to offer.

Unbeaten (2) TAP O' NOTH, and promising (4) COT CAMPBELL have ability.

(3) OUR MATE ART can place.